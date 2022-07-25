ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 2-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-57, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to start a two-game series.

Chicago has an 18-32 record at home and a 38-57 record overall. The Cubs have hit 96 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has gone 19-31 on the road and 40-56 overall. The Pirates have gone 18-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the 14th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles and 17 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 6-for-20 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, three triples and four home runs while hitting .248 for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 10-for-28 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

