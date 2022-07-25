ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fed National Activity Index Might Recover Slightly In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
The Nasdaq Composite closed sharply lower by more than 200 points on Friday, after Snap SNAP reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, announced a reduction in its hiring rate and did not provide guidance.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index has been slowing, coming in at 0.01 in May. Analysts, however, are expecting the index rebounding slightly to 0.05 in June.
  • The Dallas Fed's general activity index for July will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed's general activity index has been in negative zone, with a minus 17.7 reading for June. Analysts expect the index to recover slightly to minus 12.0 in July.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

