Chicago Fed National Activity Index Might Recover Slightly In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
The Nasdaq Composite closed sharply lower by more than 200 points on Friday, after Snap SNAP reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, announced a reduction in its hiring rate and did not provide guidance.
Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index has been slowing, coming in at 0.01 in May. Analysts, however, are expecting the index rebounding slightly to 0.05 in June.
- The Dallas Fed's general activity index for July will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed's general activity index has been in negative zone, with a minus 17.7 reading for June. Analysts expect the index to recover slightly to minus 12.0 in July.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
