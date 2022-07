SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Bayshore Boulevard, where the victim was outside of his vehicle and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO