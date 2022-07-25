ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Tottenham Join Race For Liverpool Linked Nicolo Barella

By Rowan Lee
 3 days ago

According to reports in Italy, English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest club interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

As reported in Transfer Tavern, ex-Inter Milan boss and new Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with his former player and is prepared to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature.

The 25-year-old Italian international is one of the most in demand players throughout the European football landscape with a number of elite clubs monitoring his moves at the San Siro.

Barella impressed a lot in Serie A last season, netting three in 36 games whilst tallying 13 assists for the campaign. It's no wonder Spurs are interested in him with Conte previously calling the Italian 'perfect'.

It was reported earlier this summer that Liverpool were the first Premier League outfit to declare their interest in the midfielder with manager Jurgen Klopp a keen admirer, stating "He is a very good player who can run a lot".

The Italian's playing style, passion and hunger for victory is in my opinion exactly what would make him a perfect addition to this already incredible Klopp side.

However, even with interest in Barella the Reds seem to have their eyes on one midfielder in particular, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who they are tipped to sign next summer.

Despite all the curiosity surrounding Barella's future at Inter, it seems as though he is likely to remain at the San Siro for this summer at least. Especially with the club lumping a hefty price tag of £77 million on him.

