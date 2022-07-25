See the 13 Wichita-area restaurants, food businesses that failed inspections July 10-16

Thirteen Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted July 10-16, reports show.

Among problems inspectors found: cockroaches, employees who didn’t wash hands, expired medications for sale, old gravy and piles of trash.

Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled July 22, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More details, including specific violation descriptions, are posted in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

Business owners who want to clarify or comment on inspection results that appear in the list can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com. Comments will be added to online stories. Businesses are listed alphabetically below.

Ninety businesses surveyed during the same time period passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected on site in front of an inspector.

Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that can increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

Club Billiards USA, 923 W. Douglas in Wichita — Four violations during a July 11 routine inspection. Cited for using chili and taco meats that were cooked in an employee’s home, missing food thermometer, no test kit to measure concentration of sanitizer, no dedicated hand-washing sink in bar area. Next inspection: July 21.

Cold Stone Creamery, 2441 N. Maize Rd., Ste. 216 in Wichita — One violation during a July 12 routine inspection. Cited for not having a probe-style food thermometer. Next inspection: July 23.

Discount Cigarettes, 2160 S. Broadway Ave. #110 in Wichita — Four violations during a July 12 routine inspection. Cited over their dish washing set up, not having a probe-style food thermometer, business doesn’t have test strips for measuring concentration of chlorine sanitizer, expired medications on sale shelves. Next inspection: July 23.

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 111 N. Main in Haysville — Sixteen violations during a July 12 routine inspection. Cited over employee washing hands without soap, sauces in to-go cups with no handles sitting on food in cooler, queso wasn’t kept hot enough, refrigerated items including ground beef and salsas weren’t kept cold enough, containers of pico and salsa weren’t labeled with preparation dates, hot dogs and beans weren’t labeled with dates containers were opened, food advisory isn’t on menu for steaks and eggs offered undercooked, plastic T-shirt bags covering cooked rice, slow water drains, trash and food debris in kitchen area where drinks are made, unlabeled chemical bottle, vitamins and medication stored among containers and napkins, restaurant doesn’t have a copy of their current food license. Next inspection: July 22.

El Pollo Dorado, 128 W. 21st St. N. in Wichita — Four violations during a July 15 follow-up inspection. Cited for not keeping refrigerated foods including chicken and pork butt cold enough, walk-in freezer doesn’t work and doesn’t have enough “cold holding” capacity in the building, dirty vegetable slicers, “approximately twenty flies swarming soiled dishes in the warewashing area” next to a stove where food is prepared, around 10 flies in food preparation and service area. The business closed voluntarily over the freezer and refrigeration issues and reopened the next day with no violations noted. Next inspection: Sept. 16.

Farha Sports Center Indoor Fields, 3405 S. Meridian in Wichita — Five violations during a July 12 routine inspection. Cited for not having a probe-style food thermometer, no running water or paper towels at hand-washing sink, current food license isn’t posted. Next inspection: July 22.

Little Firehouse Cafe, 120 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby — Four violations during a July 14 inspection prompted by a complaint. Cited over old salsa and gravy, old potatoes, cockroaches by the stove and food preparation areas and on the dry goods shelf in the back room, greasy and dirty floor behind stove and grill, storing chemicals rated for residential use only. Next inspection: July 24.

Lizzy’s Lounge, 1544 S. Ida in Wichita — One violation during a July 13 routine inspection. Cited for using the wrong testing strips to measure the strength of Quaternary sanitizer. Next inspection date wasn’t listed.

McDonald’s of Park City, 5900 Air Cap Dr. in Park City — Three violations during a July 12 routine inspection. Cited for employees not washing hands after handling dirty equipment, employee handled raw beef then touched a grill button without taking off gloves. Next inspection: July 22.

Mex Market Warehouse, 925 E. 19th St. in Wichita — Four violations during a July 13 inspection described as a follow-up to an administrative order. Cited for car parts and broken vehicles and other trash piled around the receiving dock of the building, using insecticide that’s rated for residential only use, moldy and rotten foods worth around $200 including produce and tortillas, about $600 worth of cheeses had to be thrown away because they weren’t stored properly in refrigeration. Next inspection: Sept. 13.

Northrock Lanes, 3232 N. Rock Rd. in Wichita — Eight violations during a July 12 licensing inspection. Cited for not labeling milk and whipped cream cartons with opening dates, chili wasn’t kept hot enough, produce and salsa weren’t labeled with preparation dates, no soap or paper towels at bar sink, cockroaches in kitchen, wood furniture polish stored with nozzle pointing toward ketchup and mustard bottles, storing roach and ant killer that isn’t labeled for use in restaurants. Next inspection: July 22.

Plagens-Carpenter Sports Complex, 665 W. 63rd St. South in Haysville — One violation during a July 12 follow-up inspection. Cited for not having a food thermometer in the building. Next inspection: Sept. 12.

Seneca General Store, 1003 S. Seneca in Wichita — Two violations during a July 12 routine inspection. Cited for not having a kit to measure the concentration of sanitizer used for dishwashing, “approximately ten small rodent droppings on the shelf in the cabinet under the soda fountain.” Next inspection: July 22.