The foundational comic book event, The Death of Superman, seems to be getting a reboot in some way. DC Comics took to social media this afternoon to make a cryptic post, using the trademark bloody-version of Superman's "S" shield that first debuted with the event. This image came captioned with a one word message, "Tomorrow." Only one other clue about this impending announcement popped up at the time with Superman series writer Tom Taylor replying with the "👀" emoji, something the DC Comics account itself did as well. Let's dive into the potentials for what this announcement could be below.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO