ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Death toll from Kenya bus crash rises to 3O

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfaFJ_0grhIefl00

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The death toll from a bus accident in central Kenya has risen to 30, police said Monday.

The passenger bus carrying an unknown number of people on Sunday evening fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along a highway from Meru to the capital, Nairobi.

The bus “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said senior police official Rono Bunei.

Bunei said early Monday that the death toll grew to 30 from 24 overnight, with others hospitalized with injuries.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Egypt bus crash leaves at least 23 dead and 30 more injured on desert highway

Cairo — At least 23 people were killed and 30 more left injured Tuesday when a bus traveling down a desert highway in eastern Egypt slammed into a truck, officials said. CBS News' Ahmed Shawkat said the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning as the bus, heading for Cairo, crashed into the back of a truck that had pulled over so the driver could fix a flat tire, according to a statement provided by officials in the Minya Governorate.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Police#Nairobi#Mombasa#Brake#East African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center

July 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara said gunmen shot and killed six people in a brazen attack at a drug rehabilitation center. The prosecutor's office in Jalisco state where Guadalajara is the capital said in a statement Monday that municipal police were notified of the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. a day earlier.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between Anthony Sherwin and those investigators say he killed. What police have said is that Sherwin, 23, of the Omaha suburb of La Vista, had no criminal history prior to the attack, and investigators said he appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with their son, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when the victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa, were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. Police have said Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all died in the attack.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy