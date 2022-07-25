ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

These popular items at Vermont bakeries really take the cake

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0Swn_0grhGzSq00

We all have our favorite baked goods, right? Maybe you’re a doughnut devotee or a danish diehard. I, personally, will travel to the ends of the earth if I catch the scent of brownies in the oven.

Sometimes, though, it’s good to get out of your goodie rut, even if it’s a happy rut, and expand your bakery repertoire. The Burlington Free Press connected with a trio of Chittenden County bakeries to find out about their most-popular items. Below you’ll find their emailed replies with some description of their top sellers, as well as my own critique after I took on the difficult assignment of sampling the selections at each place.

Just try not to drool on the page, OK?

Mirabelles Bakery, South Burlington

Alison Lane, owner: Really our most popular item is our creme brulee cake. Vanilla sponge cake soaked with caramel, layers of creme brulee and a burnt caramel top.

My take: After I polished off Mirabelles’ delicious, savory, Jamaican hand-held pie (beef, ginger, allspice and a hint of dark rum — yum, yum, yum), I was ready for some delicious sweetness. I often order traditional crème brulee when I get dessert. How can you go wrong with soft, smooth custard beneath a butane-torch-fired caramelized crust?

Mirabelles’ most-popular baked good comes as close as a cake can to that unique merging of textures. In fact, this dessert adds one more texture — delicate vanilla sponge cake that technically separates the crunchy top from the custard filling, but also unites them in a special new way. Now I’ll never have to choose between cake and crème brulee for dessert again.

Mirabelles Bakery, 3060 Williston Road, South Burlington. (802) 658-3074, www.mirabellesbakery.com

Nunyuns Bakery, Burlington

Kristine Harbour, owner: Our most popular bakery item is probably individual upside down cakes. We do them daily and they vary with different fruits, i.e. strawberry rhubarb, apricot berry, pineapple, apple, cherry, banana, etc. They are great because you can use seasonal fruits, they look really pretty and they're yummy.

My take: On the day I arrived at this art-filled Old North End bakery, the upside-down-cake choices included a peach-berry combo. And a fine choice it is. Soft, subtly sweet cake supports ample piles of blackberries and peach on top (or is that the bottom?). Accompanied by a cup of Vermont Coffee Co. medium roast, this dessert made me contemplate making this my post-lunch habit every day.

Nunyuns Bakery and Cafe,139 N. Champlain St., Burlington. (802) 861-2067, www.nunyuns.com

Sweet Alchemy, Essex

Bhava Carr, owner: Our two most popular bakery items are:

Blueberry Lemon Scones

I’ve tried to make lots of different scone flavors but over the years but consistently and overwhelmingly, everyone just wants blueberry lemon. So we give the people what they want! Most scones are defined by being predictably dry and necessitate a beverage to go along with them, but I set out to make these scones associated with a word that never goes before scone: moist. Yes indeed, our scones are moist and fantastic with or without something to wash them down! These are one of the few items we make that are not gluten free due to the fact that gluten free scones are good for about 5 minutes fresh out of the oven.

Gluten Free/Vegan Baked Donuts

I will be honest, when I was asked to make baked gluten free donuts 8 years ago by a wholesale account I was working with, I went on my soap box about how a donut should just be a donut and it must be deep fried, yeasted and full of gluten. But then my heart caved to everyone who couldn’t have gluten and didn’t want to get a belly ache from deep fried food, so I set out to make a donut that just about anyone could eat and love. Through many happy accidents the recipe I use now is a perennial favorite and no matter what glaze we put on them, they fly out the door. Maple is unsurprisingly, the cult favorite. We’ve had many comments over the years that these are the best gluten free donuts folks have ever had!

My take: I’m with Carr on scones, and how the default texture is dry and crumbly. Those two words do not represent qualities I seek in food, so I typically shun scones when encountering them at a bakery. This scone, though, holds together super-well, and the glaze on top gave it just the right kind of sweetness. Plus, lemon and blueberry are probably my two favorite baked-goods flavors, so this hit my literal and figurative sweet spot.

By the time I got to Sweet Alchemy to sample these items, Carr told me she was out of the maple gluten-free doughnuts, but since she replied to my email query the chocolate-sprinkle gluten-free doughnut has pretty much supplanted maple as the most popular flavor, anyway. So I went for that one, and it was surprisingly spongy with a sweet-and-fun flair — just what a doughnut should be, glutenous or otherwise.

Sweet Alchemy, 45 Upper Main St. (Barns at Lang Farm), Essex. (802) 662-5905, www.sweetalchemyvt.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Three New Restaurants Open in Milton

Milton is having a moment. New options for breakfast, lunch and dinner opened in quick succession this spring and summer, bringing fresh energy to town — and lots to eat. Coffee-and-bagel spot Huddy's kicked off the trend in late April at 40 River Street. When co-owners Stacey Rousseau and Dan Rexford held their grand opening on June 25, the Huddy — sausage, thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheese, hash browns and secret sauce on a bagel — already had a dedicated following.
MILTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

New restaurant coming to Montcalm Street

TICONDEROGA | Two sets of eyes and ears have been observing and paying close attention to what the dining patrons of Ticonderoga desire and are eager to deliver. This month, 802 Longshots will become the newest eatery the town has to offer, and with it will bring the promise of gratifying cuisine, and warm hospitality.
TICONDEROGA, NY
mynbc5.com

New bag policy in place for this year's Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX, Vt. — Attendees at the Champlain Valley Fair will have to contend with a new bag policy as organizers look to strengthen security around this year's event. The Champlain Valley Fair issued its new bag policy on Tuesday. The organization is encouraging attendees to use clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12 inches-by-12 inches-by-12 inches.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 17 of the Best Coffee Shops in New Hampshire

There's nothing like a steaming hot cup of coffee (or iced, whatever floats your boat) to give you that much-needed energy boost to tackle the day ahead. For some, getting that caffeine kick can make a difference in the day, and we don't blame you. It can be hard waking up on Monday morning to go to work after already dealing with the Sunday scaries. And even if you enjoy your job, that doesn't change the fact that our bodies are tired, and may need some extra assistance to get that pep in our step.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Restaurants
Burlington, VT
Restaurants
Burlington, VT
Food & Drinks
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
County
Chittenden County, VT
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
mynbc5.com

Beloved Burlington restaurant set to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sweetwaters American Bistro will close its doors this fall after more than 40 years in business. The beloved Church Street restaurant announced that its final day of operation will be on Labor Day. Current owner David Melincoff said he is selling the business to Farmhouse Group...
BURLINGTON, VT
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Hannaford Completes Remodels at 5 Stores

Hannaford Supermarkets on Wednesday announced the completion of five store remodeling projects in the Northeast, adding self-checkout kiosks, expanding grab-and-go meal options and more. The projects were completed between February and June at the 184-unit chain that’s based in Scarborough, Maine, the company said. “At Hannaford, we know that...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Lite 98.7

Popular Ice Cream Treat Will Be No More In New York State

Think back to when you were a kid. There were very few things more treasured on a hot summer day than ice cream. This summer has been particularly hot across New York State (and for the rest of the country for that matter), which means ice cream makers have benefitted from busy storefront and sales.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Coffee Cake#Vegan#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Jamaican
WCAX

Vermont camp gives kids a firsthand look at life on the farm

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - While some kids swim and boat at camps this summer, others are hard at work on the farm. Eighteen kids, ages 7-10, are spending their week at the Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock to learn everything there is to know about life on the farm.
WOODSTOCK, VT
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
vermontbiz.com

East Middlebury grows everything including great chefs

50-Year Inn Head Chef and Incoming Head Chef Grew Up Next Door. Vermont Business Magazine East Middlebury, in Addison County, has long been known as the “land of milk and honey” and is one of Vermont’s most verdant agricultural areas. So it is not surprising that chefs grow here too. The Waybury Inn has been a dining and lodging landmark in the town for over 200 years.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Dairy Farming: A Proud Way of Life

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) Being a dairy farmer in Vermont is not an easy life. The work is hard, the hours are long, and cows don't take weekends off. It's a seven day a week operation. For Vermont farmers, milking cows is not only a source of income. It's a...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Middlebury, Vermont is more than just a college town

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Swift House Inn in Middlebury Vermont changed ownership in 2020 but unchanged is its fine dining, world class wine selection, and hospitality in the heart of the small college town. The UVM Morgan Horse Farm represents the oldest continuous horse breeding program in the U.S. The...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Q97.9

Vermont is Full of Quitters but These New England States Are Not

The workforce across the country in the last couple of years since the beginning of the pandemic has been interesting to say the least. At first, you couldn't keep or find a job with the quarantine/shelter-in-place rules preventing a normal income from coming into businesses, which led to the inability to pay employees.
PORTLAND, ME
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Brownington Amish community unites to assist family

BROWNINGTON — The Amish community of Brownington will hold a benefit chicken dinner to help with medical bills for the care of a child in the community with major cardiac issues. The dinner will take place on Friday, July 29, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Born two years ago,...
BROWNINGTON, VT
Thrillist

You Can Ride the Longest Mountain Roller Coaster in Upstate NY

If you head over to Lake Placid in Upstate NY, you can channel your inner Olympian and experience the thrill of being a true bobsledder. The Cliffside Coaster is one of the many attractions at the multi-sport center Mt. Van Hoevenberg, and it flaunts the record of being America's longest mountain roller coaster. With a length of 7,000 feet, the Cliffside Coaster allows guests to experience an exhilarating ride. Riders have full control on speed while winding down a historic route, which develops alongside the path of the 1932 and 1980 Olympic bobsled track.
LAKE PLACID, NY
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy