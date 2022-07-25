These popular items at Vermont bakeries really take the cake

We all have our favorite baked goods, right? Maybe you’re a doughnut devotee or a danish diehard. I, personally, will travel to the ends of the earth if I catch the scent of brownies in the oven.

Sometimes, though, it’s good to get out of your goodie rut, even if it’s a happy rut, and expand your bakery repertoire. The Burlington Free Press connected with a trio of Chittenden County bakeries to find out about their most-popular items. Below you’ll find their emailed replies with some description of their top sellers, as well as my own critique after I took on the difficult assignment of sampling the selections at each place.

Just try not to drool on the page, OK?

Mirabelles Bakery, South Burlington

Alison Lane, owner: Really our most popular item is our creme brulee cake. Vanilla sponge cake soaked with caramel, layers of creme brulee and a burnt caramel top.

My take: After I polished off Mirabelles’ delicious, savory, Jamaican hand-held pie (beef, ginger, allspice and a hint of dark rum — yum, yum, yum), I was ready for some delicious sweetness. I often order traditional crème brulee when I get dessert. How can you go wrong with soft, smooth custard beneath a butane-torch-fired caramelized crust?

Mirabelles’ most-popular baked good comes as close as a cake can to that unique merging of textures. In fact, this dessert adds one more texture — delicate vanilla sponge cake that technically separates the crunchy top from the custard filling, but also unites them in a special new way. Now I’ll never have to choose between cake and crème brulee for dessert again.

Mirabelles Bakery, 3060 Williston Road, South Burlington. (802) 658-3074, www.mirabellesbakery.com

Nunyuns Bakery, Burlington

Kristine Harbour, owner: Our most popular bakery item is probably individual upside down cakes. We do them daily and they vary with different fruits, i.e. strawberry rhubarb, apricot berry, pineapple, apple, cherry, banana, etc. They are great because you can use seasonal fruits, they look really pretty and they're yummy.

My take: On the day I arrived at this art-filled Old North End bakery, the upside-down-cake choices included a peach-berry combo. And a fine choice it is. Soft, subtly sweet cake supports ample piles of blackberries and peach on top (or is that the bottom?). Accompanied by a cup of Vermont Coffee Co. medium roast, this dessert made me contemplate making this my post-lunch habit every day.

Nunyuns Bakery and Cafe,139 N. Champlain St., Burlington. (802) 861-2067, www.nunyuns.com

Sweet Alchemy, Essex

Bhava Carr, owner: Our two most popular bakery items are:

Blueberry Lemon Scones

I’ve tried to make lots of different scone flavors but over the years but consistently and overwhelmingly, everyone just wants blueberry lemon. So we give the people what they want! Most scones are defined by being predictably dry and necessitate a beverage to go along with them, but I set out to make these scones associated with a word that never goes before scone: moist. Yes indeed, our scones are moist and fantastic with or without something to wash them down! These are one of the few items we make that are not gluten free due to the fact that gluten free scones are good for about 5 minutes fresh out of the oven.

Gluten Free/Vegan Baked Donuts

I will be honest, when I was asked to make baked gluten free donuts 8 years ago by a wholesale account I was working with, I went on my soap box about how a donut should just be a donut and it must be deep fried, yeasted and full of gluten. But then my heart caved to everyone who couldn’t have gluten and didn’t want to get a belly ache from deep fried food, so I set out to make a donut that just about anyone could eat and love. Through many happy accidents the recipe I use now is a perennial favorite and no matter what glaze we put on them, they fly out the door. Maple is unsurprisingly, the cult favorite. We’ve had many comments over the years that these are the best gluten free donuts folks have ever had!

My take: I’m with Carr on scones, and how the default texture is dry and crumbly. Those two words do not represent qualities I seek in food, so I typically shun scones when encountering them at a bakery. This scone, though, holds together super-well, and the glaze on top gave it just the right kind of sweetness. Plus, lemon and blueberry are probably my two favorite baked-goods flavors, so this hit my literal and figurative sweet spot.

By the time I got to Sweet Alchemy to sample these items, Carr told me she was out of the maple gluten-free doughnuts, but since she replied to my email query the chocolate-sprinkle gluten-free doughnut has pretty much supplanted maple as the most popular flavor, anyway. So I went for that one, and it was surprisingly spongy with a sweet-and-fun flair — just what a doughnut should be, glutenous or otherwise.

Sweet Alchemy, 45 Upper Main St. (Barns at Lang Farm), Essex. (802) 662-5905, www.sweetalchemyvt.com

