50 years of South Plains Mall memories: Employees, customers share what makes it special

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
In 1972, Lubbock's South Plains Mall opened its doors to thousands of excited shoppers. In those 50 years, several generations of shoppers have made sweet memories in the mall. Here's what former employees and customers shared.

Sue Hammons: First date, 25th anniversary award and how mall trips marked her life

"(My first visit) was when my husband and I first started dating, within a week of its opening. I had never been, and he hadn't either. It was a different era, and he put his hand on my back while he opened the door to enter the mall. Our favorite stores were the pet shop, David's stationary, and we had to get a hotdog. That was the deal."

During the 25th anniversary, the mall hosted a competition for people to discuss what the mall meant to them. Hammons won, and received a t-shirt, a $50 coin of mall money, a coffee mug, and a phone card.

"You take a small town, then put something that massive in it, it was the center of the town and everyone's meeting place. My mother, after my son was born, would take him to the mall. When the twin grandsons came, they and their older brother would play on the concrete animals."

"I've probably changed more than it has. Back then, we had churches and the mall. It was just the place to go."

South Plains Mall former employees remember jokes, storms, frisbee and love

"I was terrible at working the cash register, but they were kind enough to keep me employed during the summer and Christmas breaks," said Jan Johnson, who was a 19-year-old college student and J.C. Penney employee for the opening day. "I remember a guy friend telling me to 'stay out of menswear' and it took me a while to get the joke."

"It was a common sight to see 30 or more people in line to be photographed when I arrived in the mornings, at the studio," said Kay Bradford, who was the manager and photographer for The Children's Photographer in the mid-1970s. "And the line seldom grew very much shorter as the day progressed. It was exhausting and an experience I’ll never forget!"

"(I) shocked my girlfriend when I called her on the phone and suggested she come up to the store to look at wedding rings as they were on sale, and with my employee discount I could afford it," said Robert Carr, who worked in the men's department in Hemphill-Wells in 1972-73. "She cried happily all the way as she drove up there as fast as she could. We picked out rings, placed them on layaway, so I could make payments 'til paid off. We happily set a date for the wedding in about 6 months. However, after 2 months, she asked how much longer before it was paid for and we could get out of layaway so I could present the engagement ring to her. I told her it should be paid off by the week before the wedding. She really wanted that ring, so she paid off the last portion of the balance herself! She figured her money was to be Our Money after marriage so shared a bit early ... best investment we made together, (and) still married after 48 1/2 years!"

"I was working at the Swiss Colony in 1972. "I was 'pushing cheese samples when a tall, scruffy, 20-something, bearded guy approached me," said Diantha Roberts, who worked at Swiss Colony in 1972. "He stood there awkwardly and I, of course, offered him cheese. He took the cheese, but said he’d really like my number. I thought he was pretty cute, being the 70’s! I grabbed a paper sack from under the counter and wrote my name and number on it. Fast track 50 years later, and I’m still with that not so scruffy, but bearded man. Thank you South Plains Mall, Swiss Colony and cheese for a great husband!"

"My boyfriend worked at Gingiss Tuxedo and wore their tuxedos often while on the job and looked so handsome," said Barbara Hardy, who worked in the ladies' budget dresses section in Dillards in 1973-1974. "We would meet in the middle of the mall on our breaks if we could. He surprised me with a beautiful wedding ring set from Tabor's Jewelers and, praise Jesus, I'm still wearing it almost half a century later."

"I worked at the mall for 6 months when it first opened. It was unlike any other job recruitment I had experienced," Pat Heath said. "My application was distributed to the managers at the stores that were completed or about to be. The managers then decided which applicants they wanted to see. I was selected by two managers, one was a clothing store and the other was at Swiss Colony. I selected Swiss Colony. It was a wonderful experience. I remember one day, a huge snow storm came through. The mall was empty of customers. To pass the time, we played frisbee in the mall from where Dillards was to Coach House Gifts and on down to Smoker’s Haven."

Customers' memories span decades: fountain wishes come true, first day adventures, kids' parties

Mary Beth Meyers remembered the excitement from the opening days of the mall, when she took a trip with her family.

"My daddy had a big black Lincoln Continental with the suicide doors, and he loaded all 5 of us girls and our Mama up in it, and drove us over there to look at new mall," Meyers said. "It was something new and exciting to Lubbock!"

"The first day it was open, my son, 5 years old, threw a nickel in the fountain, and wished to go to Six Flags ... he had no idea we were going there in three days," said Robbie Motgomery. "When we left to go, he grinned and said, 'See dad, my wishing really worked.'"

"My daughter had her 10th birthday party there," said Danna Baker Watkins, who shared this memory from 2000. "We started in the food court and divided the kids into teams. Each team had a scavenger hunt list of things to find (something Christmas themed, something purple, etc.). Each team had $10. After all teams returned, we put all the finds from the hunt in a bag and the first team back got to choose first for their treasure. Each child got to draw several times and that was their 'goodie bag.' Many shops gave the team something instead of making them pay. We had kids Chick-Fil-A meals and a decorated cookie as birthday cake. It was such a huge hit!"

These were collected from readers' emails, comments from "If you grew up in Lubbock, Texas, you remember when......" Facebook group and Twitter replies.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

