UGA, PARMC co-host courses in sports medical care

By Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications
 3 days ago
The UGA Athletic Association and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center co-hosted their annual Emergency Care in Sports course for high school coaches and sports medicine providers on Friday. More than 100 representatives from local schools took part in the program, which was conducted at Georgia Football’s Butts-Mehre complex.

“Co-sponsoring the annual ‘Emergency Care in Sport for the High School Coach and Sports Medicine Provider’ conference with the University of Georgia Athletic Association is a privilege for Piedmont Athens Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Piedmont Healthcare. This event gives our physicians and Sports Medicine staff an opportunity to share the most up-to-date clinical practices, and provide training on life-saving techniques to coaches and trainers who work with high school student-athletes and seek to make sports participation as safe as possible,” said Dee Burkett, executive director of Patient Services for Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. “We’re honored to be the official healthcare provider of the Georgia Bulldogs, and to work with UGAA to enhance student-athlete safety in high school sports.”

The event’s program included separate agendas for sports medicine staff and athletic coaches and staff.

“Fortunately, athletic emergencies do not occur with great frequency; however, when they do occur, proper emergency care is critical,” said Ron Courson, UGA Athletics’ Executive Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine. “The Emergency Care in Sport course teaches both high school sport coaches and healthcare professionals how to respond in an athletic emergency. Course participants learn how to develop an emergency action plan, how to recognize emergency situations and how to provide appropriate care. We recognize the value of sports and want to help create the safest environment for our young student-athletes.”

The sports medicine program featured presentations on managing medical emergencies in the youth athlete, recognizing and reacting to sudden cardiac arrest, common orthopedic trauma, the rise of adolescent mental health emergencies and acute spinal care and management. The event concluded with several emergency skills “lab session” in the Bulldogs indoor practice facility to demonstrate proper procedures and best practices for several of the aforementioned topics.

The itinerary for the coaches and staff featured talks on exertional heat illness, concussion management, emergency action planning and C-spine care, taping and first aid and community CPR and AED preparedness.

