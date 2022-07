CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heat and the chance for storms will remain the biggest weather factors this week. First Alert Today: Heat indices near 100°, afternoon storms. The stretch of 90° days continues for today with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and heat indices over 100°. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered storms developing in the afternoon and continuing into the nighttime hours. The main threats with these storms are strong winds and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid-70s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO