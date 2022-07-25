ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winners of the 2022 RAMMY Awards

By Ivy Lyons
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington finished up its celebration of the 40th annual RAMMYS on Sunday night. For the first time since 2019, the association hosted its award show akin to those before the coronavirus pandemic began. Thousands convened for the black tie event at the Walter E. Washington Convention...

wtop.com

