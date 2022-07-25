Huevos a la flamenca recipe by José Pizarro

Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

In my opinion, this is a perfect breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, popular throughout Andalusia. I tried to find out the exact origin of this, but it was impossible as there are so many different varieties, and so many places laying claim to it. Sometimes I add some crispy ham on top, and it’s definitely improved with good bread and a glass of red wine on the side.

Serves 4

olive oil for frying

aubergine 1, diced

cooking chorizo 150g, diced (optional)

onion 1 large, finely chopped

garlic 2 cloves, crushed

chilli flakes a good pinch

cumin seeds 1 tsp

large vine-ripe tomatoes 600g, chopped

roasted red peppers 2, or 4 piquillo peppers, sliced

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

free-range eggs 4

to serve

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6.

Pour a good ½cm of olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and gently cook the aubergine for 10 minutes, until golden and tender. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the chorizo, if using, to the pan and fry until golden and all the fat has been released, about 5 minutes. Scoop out with the slotted spoon and set aside.

Add the onion to the pan, drizzling in a little extra oil if you didn’t use the chorizo, and cook for 10 minutes until soft, then add the garlic, chilli flakes and cumin seeds, and cook for a couple of minutes before adding the tomatoes and peppers. Return the aubergine and chorizo to the pan along with a splash of water and season well. Cook over a low heat until the sauce is lovely and thick, about 10-15 minutes.

Tip the mixture into an ovenproof terracotta dish, spreading evenly. Make four hollows in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Pop the dish into the oven and bake for 15 minutes, until the eggs are just set. Serve immediately with crusty bread.

From Andalusia by José Pizarro (Hardie Grant, £26)