Portsmouth, VA

Woman dead following double shooting on Jenkins Place in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo, Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died and a man was critically injured following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the 10th block of Jenkins Place in the Cradock Historic District.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man and woman who were shot.

Both victims sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Charkela Y. Branch, later succumbed to her injuries. The man is still in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Community Policy