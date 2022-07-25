ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Puppetry Workshop at the Publick Playhouse, Jul 27

By pgtheater
pgtheater.com
 3 days ago

Puppetry Workshop at the Publick Playhouse, Jul 27. Prince George’s Publick Playhouse. Join our friends...

pgtheater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Sadness: A second Baroque legend falls

Days after the death of Alice Harnoncourt, concertmaster and co-founder of Concentus Musicus Wien, we learn of the passing of Marie Leonhardt, concertmaster of the Leonhardt Consort founded in 1955 with her husband Gustav Leonhardt. These two ensembles were ice-breakers in the early-music movement and the two couples maintained a...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Maestro remarries

Fabio Luisi has announced his marriage next month to Yulia Levin, his repetiteur colleague at Zurich Opera. The Dallas Symphony music director, 63, was previously married to the photographer and violinist Barbara Luisi.
DALLAS, TX
TVOvermind

The Importance of George A. Romero’s Living Dead Quartet

Horror cinema has always found a way to integrate themes of dread, despair, sociocultural and sociopolitical anxieties, and themes of existential malaise in the viewers who immerse themselves in it. George A. Romero’s “Living Dead Quartet” consisting of Night of the Living Dead (1968), Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985), and Land of the Dead (2005) contrasted the horror tropes of flesh-eating zombies rising from the dead to eat humans with the social and political themes of each respective decade of their release. Through historical, scientific, and social lenses, viewing these four films allow for a tangible and intriguing analysis to form that explores how these horror films have left an imprint on the collective imagination. An imprint that manages to thoroughly achieve the goals of horror cinema while also probing how the themes within each movie metaphorically examine each decade’s real anxieties outside of a fantastical premise. George A. Romero’s zombie films have influenced our modern society with the rise of zombie fandom due to their ability to explore contemporary anxieties in tandem with the enjoyment and thrill of watching horror cinema for a popular culture experience that provides entertainment with thought-provoking subtext. Let’s break this down.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
County
Prince George's County, MD
operawire.com

Teatro Real 2021-22 Review: Nabucco

Gabriele Viviani’s Solid Nabucco is Let Down by Subpar Supporting Cast & Production. This review is from the third performance, on the 8th of July. The Teatro Real closed its 2021-22 season with 15 performances of what is probably Verdi’s most famous early opera: “Nabucco.” With four baritones sharing the titular role, three sopranos, and three basses, this production promised to be one of the highlights of the season. But despite having such a large cast of renowned and specialized singers, the theatre, in coproduction with Zurich opera, presented a poor new production. It diminished the theatrical impact up to the point that it would have been wiser to present a concert performance rather than such a confusing, minimalistic production.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Usher Connects With Rémy Martin For Limited Bottle and NFT

Rémy Martin has announced a partnership with R&B and Grammy Award-winning musical artist Usher. The collaboration is for the launch of the “Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion” global campaign. The campaign will introduce a limited-edition bottle and NFT. Its design was inspired...
DRINKS
architizer.com

“The Hand of God” is a Love Letter to Classic Neapolitan Architecture

Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “The owl of Minerva flies at dusk.” When GWF Hegel wrote this in the preface to his book Elements of the Philosophy of Right, he was speaking of the study of history, arguing that historians are useless when it comes to understanding the present. The significance of major events is never really understood until years later when historians are able to see how the pieces fit into a general pattern. The same can be said of our own lives. The experiences we regard as especially significant likely did not make sense to us when we were living through them. Most of us have moments we wish we could relive — moments that our past selves failed to appreciate. It Is impossible to look back on such times without a tinge of pain.
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Artist and storyteller Laurie Anderson doesn't like to be boxed in

"Boxes are… limiting," performer and musician Laurie Anderson told 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper while sitting in a room surrounded by her work. The avant-garde artist's exhibition titled "The Weather" is currently on display at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. In an interview broadcast Sunday on 60...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Henson
Hypebae

Acne Studios Reveals Equine-inspired FW22 Collection With Artist Martin Laborde

Acne Studios has collaborated with artist Martin Laborde for a painterly horse-inspired collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Just in time for the arrival of crisp air and afternoons spent horseback riding, the Martin Laborde capsule delivers an assortment of luxuriously relaxed satin shirts, spacious wide-legged trousers, alongside oversized jersey and silk scarves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Earwig’ Review: A Slow, Squirm-Inducing Exercise in Surrealism

Click here to read the full article. From its opening shot — a close-up of the nautilus-like curl of a human ear — Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s “Earwig” sets out to unsettle, slowly burrowing its way into our brains by any orifice it can. Not quite a horror film, this sometimes freaky, often frustrating third feature from the French art-house director of twisted socialization tales “Innocence” and “Evolution” (better known in some quarters as the producer and partner of Gaspar Noé) is light on dialogue and therefore, largely lacking in explanations for the haunting ideas in store. Hadzihalilovic is a master of atmosphere...
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Florist

In 2019, discussing the correlation between the wordless ambient music she releases under her own name and the folk-influenced songs she writes for her band Florist, Emily Sprague confronted the limitations of being a lyricist. “I’m interested in words being more—like a sentence saying a hundred emotions, and being five words long,” the 28-year-old artist explained. With Florist, she has put this idea to the test. Her words are simple and pared down and always open for interpretation. Take, for example, the winding desert road of a title track to 2017’s If Blue Could Be Happiness, where she repeats those five words during a long, slow coda that encourages you to sort through your own associations with each one.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppetry#Prince George#The Puppet Co
Slipped Disc

Baroque organ expert dies, 95

The death has been communicated of David R Fuller, emeritus professor of music and curator of the Fisk organ at the University of Buffalo. Beginning in the 1950s, Mr. Fuller performed around the world. He gave regular harpsichord recitals, introducing the repertoire to Buffalo audiences, and collaborated with the avant-garde Creative Associates in several programs. Among his performances was “HPSCHD,” a composition for harpsichord and computer sounds by John Cage and UB’s Lejaren Hiller.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
Polygon

Artists somehow keep making masterpieces with Kid Pix and MS Paint

Simplified art programs like Kid Pix and Microsoft Paint aren’t exactly known for their ease of use in the art community. There are no layers, the undo buttons only work a limited number of times, and blending brushes are sparse. With the help of social media and a well-timed port of Kid Pix, however, over 30 years after these programs were released, artists are now taking Kid Pix and MS Paint as a challenge: a test of endurance, creativity, and, in the case of Kid Pix, some very silly sound effects.
SOFTWARE
WWD

Sarabande Teams With The Rug Company on Magical Designs

Click here to read the full article. Five London creatives have made artworks that are meant to be stroked, stepped on, and maybe even hung on the wall, as part of an unconventional collaboration with The Rug Company. The five — three painters, one engraving expert and a silversmith — are all affiliated with Sarabande, the foundation started by the late Lee Alexander McQueen that offers scholarships and studio space for emerging creative talents of every stripe.More from WWDSarabande Foundation Fundraiser at The Standard in LondonCouture Fall 2022 Trend: MetallicsSydney Chandler, Lola Tung, And More Celebrate Chanel Boutique in East Hampton They’ve...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheConversationAU

La Boite Theatre gives us a rollicking, queer and very Australian adaptation of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband

Review: An Ideal Husband, directed by Bridget Boyle An Ideal Husband was first performed in January 1895. Less than two months later Lord Queenberry left his infamous card accusing Wilde of “posing as a sodomite”, which led to Wilde suing for criminal libel – and then being arrested and imprisoned. The play was written while Wilde was besotted with Queensberry’s son, Bosie (Lord Alfred Douglas) and the very title is ironic: Wilde, it turned out, was far from “the ideal husband”. It is a complex play, an odd mixture of sentimentality and satire, without the consistency of the far more polished...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy