DECATUR — A daughter is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the account of her 66-year-old Decatur mother as the woman lay gravely ill with COVID-19, police say. The 46-year-old daughter, from Cerro Gordo, helped herself to $1,600 from a safe and went shopping with her mother’s credit cards, racking up a bill of more than $2,500, according to a sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police.

DECATUR, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO