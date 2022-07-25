Red Hot Chili Peppers: Head To The Field!

About a decade ago, Icewear Vezzo took a trip to New York to pass around his bubbling Michigan street hit “Dancin.” Featuring the star of the Detroit crew Team Eastside, Peezy, the single was rooted heavily in local tradition—slick punchlines and a funky piano-driven beat. When he played the song for record labels and radio stations around town, the collective response was confusion: It was “as if that shit was the worst shit they ever heard in their life,” he remembered. Years later, the sound of Icewear Vezzo and Detroit rap in general isn’t much different, but the way it’s received is. From Florida to Texas, from Philly to Louisville and even France, Michigan rap’s influence is everywhere.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO