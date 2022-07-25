ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Art Exhibition: What’s on Your Plate?

wvc-ut.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Valley Arts is pleased to once again host "What’s on...

www.wvc-ut.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
MIDVALE, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Visit These 3 Utah Public Gardens

Formality enjoys a surprising twist in Red Butte’s Ruth P. Eccles Herb Garden, where loose curves—rather than traditional diamonds and squares—shape a boxwood parterre woven through lush beds of fragrant herbs and edible flowers. This inspiring space is just one corner of Red Butte’s 21 acres of gardens in the heart of Salt Lake City. Red Butte and these two other fresh public gardens offer respite worth savoring in any season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wvc-ut.gov

Hump Day Buffet

Food trucks are back in West Valley City! Stop by the Fairbourne Station Promenade on Wednesday evenings, May through August, from 5:30 PM til dusk for a selection of delicious food truck eats and live entertainment!
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
West Valley City, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Dough Miner in Salt Lake City opens

Salt Lake City — The Dough Miner opened its first kitchen and welcomes friends, neighbors, locals, and visitors to their Salt Lake location to try their unique and famous pasties (pronounced “pass-tees”). “We are so excited to bring pasties back to Salt Lake City!” says Ken Roderman...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Where to find the best taco in Utah

Recently recognized for the best taco in Utah, Whimpy and Fritz, is a local hit. Co-owner, Lefty Montoya, joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us what their smoked carnitas is all about. Ingredients:. Cilantro. onion. pickled red onion. smoked chipotle red sauce. cotija cheese. flash smoked slow-cooked carnitas.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Unique Utah bakery serves ‘pasties’ with historic ties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new pastry shop paying homage to Utah’s mining history is opening in Salt Lake City this month, bringing classic hand pies to the heart of the city. The Dough Miner, a bakery offering sweet and savory hand pies, will be celebrating its grand opening on July 27 located at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibition#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
ABC 4

Disney Institute comes to Utah

GTU Host Deena Manzanares spoke with Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live virtually to talk about what Disney will be bringing to the Wasatch Front this week. The Walt Disney Company has been creating magic and memories to several generations for nearly a century. Whether...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3341 S 4400 W, West Valley City, UT 84120

This Tri-level Boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a nice West Valley Neighborhood right across from the Park. This fully fenced backyard comes with a covered deck and porch, a two car garage, shed, playground, and room for RV parking. Conveniently located close to Shopping, Freeway Access, and Schools, and UTA. Sqft figures are provided as a courtesy only, Buyer is advise to obtain an independent measurement.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

New TRAX station comes to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) celebrated the opening of a new TRAX station in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The new TRAX station is located near the intersection of 600 South and Main Street, and is officially called the “600 South Station.”. It...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
kslnewsradio.com

Michelle Lindsey, Blackridge Elementary School, Herriman, UT

“Ms. Lindsey is an amazing teacher at helping her students achieve academically! She understands how to teach the curriculum in a way that is accessible to many students to help them be successful. She is also great at communicating with parents about how they can help their child at home. She made first grade a fun experience for my daughter and helped her academic skills grow tremendously. Ms. Lindsey gave the students many fun and interesting learning experiences, including hatching chicks. She is extremely kind and puts students at ease in her class. She deserves to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to the education of her students.”
HERRIMAN, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: What we stand to lose if we give up ground on Utah Lake

Utah Lake is a unique body of water, the freshwater remnant of ancient Lake Bonneville. At 150 square miles, she is one of America’s largest natural lakes. The town of Lehi, viewed from the south shore at Lincoln Point, disappears behind the curvature of the earth. Utah Lake is shallow, silty, and broad, but unlike the rest of the Great Basin’s valley lakes, such as the Great Salt, Sevier, Mono, Walker, and Pyramid, she is neither saline nor sterile. Her waters have sustained life, human and nonhuman, in Utah Valley for millennia.
POLITICS
ABC4

Salt Lake City’s grid system: Explained

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For those new to Utah, the grid system may be a tricky concept to get used to. However, those of us who have grown up in the state know that once you understand the system it gets much easier to determine your location while driving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Mobile unit provides skin cancer screenings, education

While hundreds of people spent their weekend floating and kayaking down the Provo River, or mountain biking through Provo Canyon, a group of volunteer medical professionals in a multicolored recreational vehicle provided free skin cancer screenings. Glenn Snow and his son Mason, both Pleasant Grove residents, were spending the day...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy