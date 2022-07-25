Art Exhibition: What’s on Your Plate?

Utah Lake is a unique body of water, the freshwater remnant of ancient Lake Bonneville. At 150 square miles, she is one of America’s largest natural lakes. The town of Lehi, viewed from the south shore at Lincoln Point, disappears behind the curvature of the earth. Utah Lake is shallow, silty, and broad, but unlike the rest of the Great Basin’s valley lakes, such as the Great Salt, Sevier, Mono, Walker, and Pyramid, she is neither saline nor sterile. Her waters have sustained life, human and nonhuman, in Utah Valley for millennia.
