Arkansas County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Clark; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Sequoyah HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Craighead, northwestern Mississippi and southern Dunklin Counties through 445 AM CDT At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leachville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Monette, Hornersville, Dell, Burdette, Little River, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, Calumet, Dearman, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Hightower, Carmi and Whisp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Billings, or 9 miles east of Aurora, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nixa... Ozark Clever... Crane Highlandville... Fremont Hills Hurley... Boaz Selmore HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Craighead, northwestern Mississippi and southern Dunklin Counties through 445 AM CDT At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leachville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Monette, Hornersville, Dell, Burdette, Little River, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, Calumet, Dearman, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Hightower, Carmi and Whisp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

