Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Craighead, northwestern Mississippi and southern Dunklin Counties through 445 AM CDT At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leachville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Manila, Leachville, Monette, Hornersville, Dell, Burdette, Little River, Jolliff Store, Happy Corners, Delfore, Calumet, Dearman, Vail, Macey, Big Lake, Hightower, Carmi and Whisp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
