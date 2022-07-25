ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump 'Returning to the Scene of the Crime' With D.C. Speech: Acosta

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 3 days ago

CNN's Jim Acosta suggested Donald Trump making a speech in Washington D.C. is like "returning to the scene of the crime," as the former president was due to appear in the capital for the first time since the January 6 attack.

Trump is set to deliver the closing address at the America First Policy Institute's two-day "America First Agenda" summit on Tuesday, July 26.

The speech at the think tank set up by former officials from the Trump administration, will mark the first time the former president has been in Washington D.C. since he left the White House on January 20, 2021, two weeks after the insurrection.

On Sunday, Acosta repeatedly asked Marc Lotter, chief communications officer of the America First Policy Institute, why it had invited Trump back the capital to give a talk seeing as he "tried to pull off a coup" on January 6 last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vc6wY_0grhBh0300
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism, leadership training, and a chance to participate in networking events with political leaders. Getty

"He's still the leader of the America First movement," said Lotter, also the former director of strategic communications for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. "He is the biggest name. He's the visionary behind many of the policies that got him elected to the White House.

"And when you look at what's going on in America right now, so many people are clamoring for that kind of policy leadership back," Lotter added. "They want cheap gas, growing paychecks, soaring stock markets and not what we have right now.

"So, to give voice to that agenda, to lay it out for the congressional midterms and beyond, I think there's nobody better than the former president to be able to do that."

Acosta then suggested that Trump being back in D.C. is like "he's returning to the scene of the crime" because of his actions in and around the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

"He incited an insurrection. I mean, why even bring him to Washington?" Acosta asked.

In response, Lotter reiterated that Trump is "still one of the leaders, if not the biggest name" with regards to "laying out that policy framework" which worked for the Republican party from 2016 to 2020 and "to get back to those winning policies."

Acosta added that Trump may have "eviscerated" his legacy because of the insurrection, before again asking: "Isn't there something just wrong" about the former president returning to D.C. after he tried to "pull off a coup" on January 6.

"Regardless of whether you agree with the former president or any former politician, they hold a certain standing if you want to outline your policy vision," Lotter replied, adding that other presidents do the same thing.

With regard to the upcoming midterms, as well as a potential 2024 presidential run from Trump, Lotter said the country needs to "let the voters decide" and that Trump is still an important figure to "lead that charge" from a policy standpoint.

"The problem is he led the charge on January 6," Acosta replied. "He called insurrectionists off to the Capitol and they defaced, defecated our democracy."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Joni Ernst and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich are among those also scheduled to speak at the two-day "America First Agenda" summit, which begins on Monday.

Trump has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 40

wayne stewart
3d ago

if trump is so America first why did he agree to a deal with the Saudis for use of his golf courses. why does he have businesses in other countries than the United States. why does Ivanka hold over 50 Chinese trademarks. why is his maga merchandise made in China.

Reply(1)
43
Neeka Sullivan
2d ago

I have never seen the USA scared of anything or what he got on most of you'll or even those brain wash living in street from giving thier hard earn money to him the man has disrespected the whole USA the American flag the USA land of the free wake up America smell the s'''''he is putting out he really got more happy when his beautiful ex wife died god looking

Reply(3)
13
SD Girl
2d ago

More rhetoric on how the election was stolen from him….blah, blah, blah. No plan, no vision in sight. Well, that might not be true. Adolph trump would like to see this country become fascist. He’s constantly working on that with his third Reich.

Reply
13
 

CNN

Jennings: Trump is 'weaker than he's ever been' after hearings

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings, former Democratic South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers, conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter and Democratic strategist Lis Smith about the impact of the January 6 hearings on Donald Trump’s political future and if it’s a mistake for Democrats to be running ads boosting Trump-backed election-deniers.
POTUS
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
