ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Matt Gaetz Slammed For Body-Shaming Teen Activist—'Despicable'

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is once again under fire on social media, this time for bullying and body-shaming a teenage activist.

Twitter users reminded the controversial 40-year-old Republican that he is under investigation for the alleged sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl after he made fat-phobic and misogynistic remarks about abortion rights activists to an audience of students on Saturday.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb," Gaetz said at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

"These people are odious from the inside out. They're like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds, and they're like, 'Give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.'"

Gaetz's comments sparked a backlash on social media.

"I'm actually 5'11. 6'4 in heels," Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old Texan who works as a political strategist with Gen-Z for Change, responded in a tweet. "I wear them so small men like you are reminded of your place."

That tweet appeared to prompt a response from Gaetz, who later quote-tweeted a Newsmax article with a headline describing his comments as a "rant sure to raise dander of his political opponents."

"Dander raised..." he wrote alongside a photo of Julianna.

Julianna hit back, tweeting: "Am I not a little too old for you Matt? I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don't you think?"

In another tweet, she noted that Gaetz's tweet didn't include her original response to his comments about abortion rights protesters, which had described him as an "alleged pedophile."

Julianna tells Newsweek it was "despicable" that Gaetz decided body-shaming a teenager on a social media platform was appropriate.

"What Gaetz didn't know when he decided to blast my appearance to his millions of followers is that I have struggled with eating disorders my entire life and was hospitalized in December in part because of it," she says.

"I am now in great standing and in good health maintaining my diabetes and other chronic illnesses that have contributed to my body image issues—but if I was not, this kind of attack could have been catastrophic to my mental health."

She adds: "A sitting congressman decided that body shaming a teenager was appropriate. That is despicable. What's even more despicable is that said congressman is allegedly sexually predatory to minors.

"If I was Matt Gaetz I'd worry more about potential investigations into sexual misconduct and less about teenage activists."

Julianna adds that Gaetz and other Republicans will have to "hit me a lot harder if they want to get rid of me."

She says: "It'll be a cold day in hell when I stop rallying for justice because a Republican wants me to. Matt Gaetz is a creep, and as a side note; if you're going to publicly shame someone for the way they look, you should be ready to look in the mirror. Seems like Matty wasn't taught that saying about throwing stones in glass houses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U029b_0grhBfEb00
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Others also blasted Gaetz for his tweet targeting Julianna.

"@mattgaetz, you are a low life prick," Fred Guttenberg, whose teenage daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting, wrote.

"Attacking women only shows what a weak pathetic man you are whose insecurities with his manhood are obvious. Stay away from the young girls and grow up jerk. You are the worst of America. Voters will remember this in November."

Journalist Helen Kennedy wrote: "Sitting congressman accused of paying underage girls for sex goes after a 19-year-old. Surely Florida can do better than this repulsive wretch."

Sari Beth Rosenberg added: "There is no bottom when you're as pathetic & desperate as @mattgaetz to tweet this. He should be so lucky as to be as brilliant & beautiful inside and out as the amazing human & activist @0liviajulianna."

Gaetz's office has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 123

Truth Seeker247
2d ago

And this is your representation Florida. This is exactly what and who you vote for. A groomer that loves underage girls. Now I understand why Florida ranks so high in marriages of children. True groomers that point the finger at educators. Who gonna educate your children? Thanks to you governor you are 9000 teachers short.

Reply(4)
115
Roger HOEF
2d ago

So surely now the voters in Florida will prove they can make an improvement over 'Gaytz' in the very near future?? The only direction to go is up, even if the selection is dismal......

Reply(2)
37
Tony
2d ago

Does Matt Gaetz have any children?I didn't think so! No woman wants to have little Eddie The Munster running around their house!

Reply(3)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”

Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitt Romney dismisses Clarence Thomas' opinion to reconsider same-sex marriage ruling: 'He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through'

Mitt Romney dismissed Clarence Thomas' opinion that called for the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings, including same-sex marriage. "He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through," Romney told reporters. The House on Tuesday passed legislation that would protect same-sex marriage rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Fred Guttenberg
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Texan#Gen Z For Change#Newsmax
Newsweek

Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
OHIO STATE
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy