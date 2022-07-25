Claudia Roden’s recipe for rice pudding with apricot compote – roz bi halib wal mish mish

Rice pudding with apricot compote – roz bi halib wal mish mish.

Rice pudding is a homely pudding. Topped by a fruit compote, such as stewed apricots, it becomes elegant, dinner-party fare. It is also good served with rose petal jam, which you can buy in Middle Eastern stores. Gum mastic gives the pudding an intriguing, and to me, very delicious flavour, but it is optional. Serve the pudding cold.

Serves 6

short grain rice 200g, or risotto rice

water 350ml

milk 1 litre

sugar 150g, or to taste

orange blossom water 2 tbsp, or rose water

gum mastic ½ tsp pulverised (optional)

For the apricot compote

apricots 1kg

water 400ml

sugar 150g

lemon 1

Boil the rice in the water for 8 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Add the milk and simmer over very low heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure that the bottom does not stick and burn.

When the rice is very soft and the milk not entirely absorbed, add the sugar and stir until dissolved. If it is a bit dry, add a little more milk. Add the orange blossom or rose water, or a mix of the two and cook for a minute longer. Turn off the heat, sprinkle on the mastic, if using, and stir very well. There should still be quite a bit of liquid. It will be absorbed as the pudding cools; the result should be creamy. Pour the pudding into a wide serving dish and chill in the refrigerator, covered with clingfilm.

For the apricot compote, wash the apricots, cut them in half, and remove the pits. Put them in a large heavy-bottomed pan with the water, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, covered, over low heat for 10 minutes, or until the apricots fall apart. Let the fruit cool. Then chill it in the refrigerator before spreading it over the rice pudding.

