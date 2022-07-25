10 best everyday rings under £100, from stacking designs to gold bands

You don’t have to pay hundreds for a top-quality ring (The Independent)

Whether it’s a reliable pair of gold hoop earrings, an everyday necklace or a statement ring, the right piece of jewellery has the power to instantly elevate your look.

For this edit, we’re concerned with the latter. With so much talk of the “perfect” engagement ring, everyday rings often get overlooked. But these are an integral part of your trinkets box, not merely because ring’s are the only jewellery piece you can admire yourself without having to look in the mirror.

From stacker styles and pretty enamelled designs to bold signet rings or daintier bands, there’s an endless choice when it comes to dressing up your hands.

Whether you opt for silver or are going for gold, simple rings lend themselves to mix and matching for a bold stacked look, or choose a statement design to wear alone.

Of course, choosing the perfect everyday ring is all down to personal choice – but if you’re leaning toward trends, resin rings are high on the agenda for the second year in a row, while an all-gold stacked look always looks sartorially on point. Or, give your jewellery box a dopamine dose with colourful gemstone designs and brightly enamelled pieces.

How we tested

From bold and chunky rings to delicate and understated styles, we’ve found something for every wearer – considering comfort, wearability, quality and value. After wearing these rings almost daily for more than two months, we assessed how long they retained their shine.

We kept every option in our edit under the £100 mark, and sought out affordable rings that don’t scrimp on quality (aka, not turning our fingers green). These are the best rings that deserve a place in your jewellery box.

Missoma molten engravable signet ring

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

From Kendall Jenner to Kate Middleton, Missoma has won a loyal A-lister following with its mix of well-crafted, timeless and trend-led jewellery pieces. The good news is that it’s also very affordable and pieces tend to last years before losing their shine. Whether stacked for a bold look or worn individually for a dose of gold, a signet ring is a versatile choice.

Missoma’s molten band has an arresting 18 carat gold shine finish and there’s a choice of eight sizes available to ensure you find the perfect fit. But best of all, you can choose to engrave it for free. Whether you get your initials on it, someone else’s full name or an important date, you’ve got 24 characters to work with.

Ysso the Selene gold ring

Best: Braided ring

Rating: 9/10

This delicate piece from Ysso is the perfect stacking ring with its slim braided design. Plus, the band is handily adjustable meaning there’s no risk you’ll buy the wrong size. Made from up to 35 per cent recyclable and natural bronze that’s plated with 18 and 24 carat gold, the piece is hand-crafted in Greece with an aim to revive the traditional local artisanship of jewellery making. The brand’s braided ring has a rich gold finish that helps make it a timeless investment piece for years to come.

Monica Vinader deia gemstone ring, silver sterling

Best: Gemstone ring

Rating: 9/10

Owing to its timeless, long-lasting and affordable jewellery collections, Monica Vinader has grown a loyal, cult following. We were instantly smitten with the contrasting effect of the sterling silver and turquoise and sea green-hued gemstone in the brand’s Deia ring. The simple design catches the light beautifully owing to the gem centrepiece. Available in a choice of eight sizes, the band is made from recycled gold and silver following Monica Vinader’s switch to 100 per cent recycled materials and recycled packaging in 2020.

Astrid & Miyu rope dome ring, silver

Best: Rope ring

Rating: 8/10

Pocket-friendly jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu doesn’t scrimp on quality in its trend-led pieces and we love this stacking essential. Surprisingly lightweight, the 18 carat gold plated sterling silver band boasts a 5mm thickness with the domed rope effect adding texturing to the chunky design. Though statement enough to wear alone, the simple design is perfect for stacking for a layered gold look.

Mejuri stacker ring

Best: For stacking

Rating: 9/10

Just like a solid pair of gold hoop earrings, every jewellery box needs a minimalist gold ring – and this Mejuri one ticks all the right boxes. Handcrafted in vermeil to ensure it lasts longer, the 18 carat thick gold layer on sterling silver has been polished for an arresting shine, while it comes in seven size choices. The simple wide-band design means you’ll have no problem matching and stacking it with other gold or silver pieces.

Yaa Yaa London luxe aqua green crystal pinky ring

Best: Statement ring

Rating: 9/10

We were instantly enamoured by Yaa Yaa London’s gemstone design. The thin gold band contrasts the large bold gemstone that catches the light perfectly with its turquoise-hued and aqua green dazzle. The piece is handcrafted, meaning no two rings are the same and we loved the uneven cut of the gemstone. It’s also handily adjustable meaning you can switch which finger you choose to wear it on. So whether you enjoy injecting some colour into a gold stacked look or choose to wear it alone as a statement band, it’s sure to become one of your staple rings. It is popular though, so we hope to see more stock soon.

Seol + Gold enamel flower band

Best: Florally enameled ring

Rating: 9/10

If you’re looking for something a little different, or can’t decide between gold and silver, an enameled ring is the way to go. This one from fine jewellery brand Seol and Gold has a pretty floral design set on a white background. The colourful ring offers a contrasting look when stacked with gold or silver bands, while the signet’s 18 carat gold vermeil plating isn’t visible which means you won’t have to stop wearing it as the gold fades – only adding to its investment value. The delicately designed ring is available in seven sizes and comes in a cute branded cotton gift bag.

Anna + Nina smiley signet ring

Best: Quirky ring

Rating: 9/10

Just like its homeware and clothing, Anna + Nina’s fine jewellery pieces are ideal if you’re after something a bit quirky. This gold signet ring is complete with a playful smiley face design set in a love heart casing, with three tongs connecting it to the thin band. Though at the pricer end of the spectrum, after two months of almost daily wear, Anna + Nina’s ring was one of the best to retain its shine and has fast become one of the rings in our jewellery collection that we reach for the most.

Orelia woven signet ring

Best: Signet ring

Rating: 8/10

Costing just £12.50, Orelia’s woven signet ring is ideal for tapping into the signet ring trend on a budget. The bold piece is lightweight and perfect for stacking with the woven-effect band adding texture to the chunky design. Owing to its price tag, it’s perhaps no surprise that this was one of the first rings to start fading after continued wear – but if you’re looking for a trend-led ring to take you through a season, you’ll get your cost-per-wear.

Accessorize 90s flashback skinny resin ring set

Best: Resin rings

Rating: 7/10

For two summers in a row, resin rings have proved to be one of the season’s hottest trends. This pack of six is a steal at £10 with the three candy-coloured resin rings and three gold bands perfect for creating a contrasting layered look. The turquoise, lilac and peach colours add some vibrancy to your everyday jewellery collection while the gold bands are simple pieces for stacking. Unlike the gold rings, there’s no risk of the resin rings wearing over time. These are currently out of stock but you can sign up with your email address to be notified when they are back.

The verdict: Rings under £100

Not only is Missoma’s signet ring a top-quality and long-lasting design, it’s also customisable – making it a great gift or personalised purchase. For something a bit different, Seol + Gold’s enamelled floral ring adds some interest to your hands while Anna + Nina’s quirky smiley face design is a fun and well-crafted investment.

