ACCPD, DA’s office partner to fight fentanyl in Athens

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Police say drug overdose deaths are running well ahead of last year’s pace, more than double from this same time a year ago: there 16 then, while there were at least 36 as of last week, with more than half of those involving fentanyl.

The Police Department has announced a partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, an effort to crack down on drug trafficking in Athens.

“We cannot arrest our way out of this,” says interim ACCPD Chief Jerry Saulters. DA Deborah Gonzalez says “we must work together to create effective and attainable solutions.”

Athens-Clarke Co Police Lt Shaun Barnett discusses the fentanyl outbreak in an interview that can be heard here…

