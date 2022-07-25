ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Body of man who jumped off boat on Lake Norman recovered, fire officials confirm

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The body of a man who drowned in Lake Norman Sunday night has been recovered, the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed.

Crews were out helping the Cornelius Fire Department as they searched for the man in the water near the Peninsula Yacht Club in Cornelius. According to the fire department, the man jumped off a boat and never resurfaced.

Just after 11 p.m., Huntersville Fire confirmed crews found the man’s body. They told Channel 9 it took them about two hours to find the man after they were dispatched.

“Please keep the family & friends of those involved in your prayers this evening,” HFD asked.

Officials said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped off the boat.

Channel 9 has reached out to North Carolina Wildlife officials to learn more about who the man was and the circumstances around his death.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

