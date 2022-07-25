ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles shooting: 2 dead, 5 wounded at San Pedro park, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — At least two people are dead and five hurt after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Southern California park, authorities said.

According to KTLA, the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at or near an unpermitted car show in Peck Park in Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood. Los Angeles police said an argument between two people escalated into gunfire, striking four men and three women ages 23 to 54, the news outlet reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the seven people were rushed to area hospitals, KTLA reported. Four of the wounded suffered critical injuries, including two in full cardiac arrest, authorities initially told KABC. Two of the people later died, authorities said Sunday evening.

Investigators believe there may have been multiple shooters, KTLA reported. Police had not arrested any suspects as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the news outlet.

If you have information about the shooting, call the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 1-323-786-5110.

©2022 Cox Media Group

