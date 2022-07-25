ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts urge caution with consistently high temperatures

WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily chances for strong to severe storms will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices around 100 degrees. First Alert to...

www.wbtv.com

Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

South, Midwest forecast to see more heat

More dangerous heat is forecast from the Midwest to the mid-South, and along the East Coast this weekend. Over 100 million people will be affected by the extreme temperatures, with humidity making it feel much worse. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Midwest today and tomorrow. Large hail, damaging winds and...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Hundreds of temperature records broken as heat wave scorches the U.S.

Hundreds of temperature records fell over the past week as an intense heat wave continues to blast the U.S. The big picture: The deadly heat wave set or tied 359 daily high-temperature records over the last week, along with 709 records for the warmest overnight low temperature, according to NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientists on Alert after Greenland Ice Melts Last Weekend Amid Warm Temperatures

Scientists are on alert after Greenland last week witnessed one of its worst ice melts in recorded history. Approximately billion of tons of water each day were lost in the prolonged in the Northwest coast of Greenland. Reports indicate the amount of water from the ice melt is enough to put West Virginia, United States, under a foot of water.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Storms stick around for Thursday

It will be dangerously hot with some thunderstorms in some areas. “A Heat Advisory has been issued as heat index numbers could top out near 110 degrees. A few downpours are possible during the afternoon, but don't expect widespread rain. Any downpour could lead to street flooding, gusty winds and small hail,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

End of July brings brief respite from heat In the Corn Belt

The third week of July, week-ending July 23, brought scorching heat and dry weather to the Central U.S. making it one of the hottest and driest third weeks of July in 30+ years, according to WeatherTrends360. Hot and dry weather was most prominent in areas experiencing drought, while areas east of the Mississippi River saw wetter weather. Triple digit temperatures baked portions of the South Central United States with several record high temperatures falling in the heat wave.
MISSOURI STATE

