Licking County, OH

Southwest Licking utility files suit against Licking County over sewer plant on 310

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
The Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District has filed a lawsuit against Licking County officials, arguing their utility is exempt from township zoning regulations which have prevented the splitting of a lot intended for a wastewater treatment facility in St. Albans Township.

The utility filed a civil lawsuit in Licking County Common Pleas Court at the end of June against the Licking County Planning Commission and Licking County Recorder Bryan Long.

According to the lawsuit, a contract was created in 2010 between SWLCWSD and the Licking County Board of Commissioners, allowing the utility to provide water and sewer services to portions of Jersey and St. Albans Townships. As part of that agreement, the utility said Licking County agreed to help the district provide the services within the agreement, if necessary and appropriate, and although the agreement was amended to include additional territory in 2013, the terms remained the same.

In August 2019, the water and sewer district said they were issued a permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to discharge wastewater into Pet Run from a wastewater treatment facility located near Ohio 310. The utility also negotiated the purchase of about eight acres adjacent to Ohio 310 from Lanndale Farms, Inc. for the wastewater treatment plant.

"(SWLCSWD) made reasonable efforts to comply with St. Albans zoning resolution, and proposed parcel Lanndale Farms, Inc. offered for sale to (SWLCSWD) complied in all respects, except that it had less than the minimum required frontage under the specifications for that zoning district," the complaint stated. The utility explained they couldn't acquire additional frontage because the seller was unwilling to sell more.

The utility said they submitted an application with the proposed new plat to the St. Albans Township zoning inspector for approval in March 2022, but the lot split wasn't approved "because he determined that the new parcel would lack sufficient frontage." They added the zoning inspector indicated SWLSWD should seek a variance.

Citing Brownfield versus State of Ohio and their statutory immunity, the utility argued they weren't required to seek a variance.

The following month, SWLCSWD submitted an application to approve the lot split to the Licking County Planning Commission, arguing their statutory exemptions to zoning, that they'd taken all reasonable efforts required and their application should be processed under the planning commission's own rules because the zoning requirement wasn't applicable to them.

The utility said their application to the Licking County Planning Commission was denied in April 2022.

In their lawsuit, Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District alleged Licking County Planning Commission had acted "contrary to law, acted contrary to the 2010 contract between Licking County and (the utility), and acted contrary to its own rules by denying Plaintiff's lawful request."

Under the lawsuit, the utility seeks declaratory judgment from Licking County Common Pleas Court that their application is proper and the utility is exempt from the township zoning requirement, that the defendants are obligated to approve their application and record the deed, and Licking County Planning Commission must immediately approve the utility's lot split and the Licking County Recorder must record it.

The utility also seeks the costs of their legal action, along with "other and further relief as is authorized by law and that the Court deems just and proper."

Long said his part of the case is statutory in nature.

"Once the documents get approved by the offices that need to approve them, we will be happy to take them," he said. "We can't take them until they're already approved in the other offices."

Andrew King, attorney for the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District, said their district would continue to take the steps necessary to fulfill their contract with Licking County to bring water and sewer to Jersey and St. Albans Townships.

An official with the Licking County Planning Commission could not be reached for comment by deadline.

WDTN

How Intel may impact Ohio housing market

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is bracing for a boom thanks to Intel. The tech company is building its biggest manufacturing operation yet in Licking County, promising thousands of well-paying jobs, but how will all of those high-earners impact an already stressed housing market? Like communities across the United States, central Ohio has […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
