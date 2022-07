Two men responsible for shooting a man in his face at the High Def Barbershop in Coral Springs have been charged with murder, court records show. According to the Coral Springs Police Department, Trae Butler, 18, of Lauderhill, and Richard Fowler, 20, of Plantation, were arrested following the July 13 shooting at the barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO