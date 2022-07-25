ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit Indie Game 'Papers, Please' Is Finally Coming to Mobile

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a full decade after the cult classic “dystopian document thriller” was released, indie game developer Lucas Pope is finally making Papers, Please available on smartphones.The game originally debuted back in 2013 for both Windows and MacOS, and offered a puzzle-solving gameplay...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

