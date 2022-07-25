ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ASRock prepares to enter the gaming monitor market

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RD8Ij_0grh0SUW00
(Image credit: Getty Images, Daniel Sambraus / EyeEm)

ASRock is preparing to launch a series of gaming monitors. The new monitors were spotted by @momomo_us (opens in new tab) (via TechPowerUp (opens in new tab)). They're called PG34WQ15R and PG27FF, and the fact they've got 'PG' in their names suggests both will be part of the company's Phantom Gaming line-up.

Both models have appeared on several certification lists, which means the screens are close to being released. They appear on the list of AMD FreeSync Premium monitors (opens in new tab), for instance, which conveniently also shows the specifications of both models.

The PG34WQ15R features a 3440x1440 34-inch VA panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. 165Hz is available through a DisplayPort connection only, with a maximum of 100Hz over HDMI. It also lists HDR support. Depending on its final form, this one is likely to carry a premium price.

The PG27FF looks like a more affordable model with a 1920x1080 27-inch IPS panel and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It also lists support for HDR. A listing at the Digital Content Protection (DCP) website (opens in new tab) shows at least three PG27FF variants, the PG27F15R, PG27FF1A, and PG27F15R2A.

Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuFbY_0grh0SUW00

Best gaming monitor (opens in new tab): Pixel-perfect panels for your PC

Best high refresh rate monitor (opens in new tab): Screaming quick screens

Best 4K monitor for gaming (opens in new tab): When only high-res will do

Best 4K TV for gaming (opens in new tab): Big-screen 4K PC gaming

ASRock's entry into the monitor market is not a surprise. Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI are now well-established names in monitors. With all of the other big name brands, it's a very competitive market. It doesn't look like ASRock's entrants offer much that isn't already available from other makers, meaning its monitors will need to be price-competitive if they are to succeed.

Gaming is big business, and it remains a bright spot in the currently weak PC Market (opens in new tab). If these ASRock monitors are performance, feature, and price-competitive, there’s no reason that ASRock's venture into the monitor market won't be a successful one.

Pricing and availability for the PG34WQ15R and PG27FF has not been disclosed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckJYd_0grh0SUW00

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.

Comments / 1

Related
PC Gamer

Micron starts bleeding edge 232-layer NAND production

Micron announced that it has begun shipping 232-layer TLC NAND. The new NAND will certainly be finding its way into the fastest SSDs on the market, including Micron’s Crucial branded SSDs. The new NAND delivers 100% higher write bandwidth, more than 75% higher read bandwidth, a 50% increase in transfer rate and a 28% package size reduction.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

Razer seems to make keyboards to suit everyone these days: full size ones with linear, optical switches, smaller 60% and 65% ones for space-savers, and even an analogue one for those who want controller-like accuracy. In looking through its range though, it looks as though the company has been missing one key growing area: a low profile gaming keyboard.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asrock#Res#Pc Gaming#Phantom Gaming#Freesync Premium#Pg27f15r2a
Ars Technica

Apple’s Virtualization framework is a great, free way to test new macOS betas

One of the coolest power-user Mac features of the Apple Silicon era is Apple's Virtualization framework. Normally the purview of paid software like Parallels Desktop or VMWare Fusion, virtualization lets you run multiple operating systems on one Mac at the same time, which is useful for anyone who wants to run Linux on top of macOS, test an app they're developing in different versions of macOS, or take a look at the latest macOS Ventura beta without risking their main install.
SOFTWARE
Space.com

PlayStation VR2 details: Everything we know about the PSVR 2 headset

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has been out for a couple of years now, and gamers are still eagerly awaiting Sony's next step into the world of virtual reality. Out of gaming’s console giants (PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo), Sony is still the only one which has taken the leap into immersive gaming. But, as the original PSVR came out almost six years ago now, the hardware is considered out of date in this high-end technological market.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
Digital Trends

Industrial-grade vapor-cooled SSDs are now a thing

Industrial-grade computing now has some help with read/write speeds. Taiwanese company Team Group created an industrial-grade vapor-cooled M.2 SSD with sustained read/write speeds up to 3,500 MB/s. The N74V-M80 is the world’s first high-performance industrial SSD with a vapor cooling chamber. Of course, vapor cooling itself is not new. Many...
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Best CPU coolers of 2022

Heat: The age-old nemesis of CPUs. If you don’t keep your computer cool, the heat it generates can put your hardware in an early grave. And your processor, the heart of your PC, is more susceptible to the lasting impact of overheating than any other component. High temperatures can shorten its lifespan and reduce its performance, even in day-to-day tasks. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, building your own home theater PC, or just want to protect the system you’re working on every day, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of adding one of the best CPU coolers to your system.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Machine learning-based analysis of overall stability constants of metal"“ligand complexes

The stability constants of metal(M)-ligand(L) complexes are industrially important because they affect the quality of the plating film and the efficiency of metal separation. Thus, it is desirable to develop an effective screening method for promising ligands. Although there have been several machine-learning approaches for predicting stability constants, most of them focus only on the first overall stability constant of M-L complexes, and the variety of cations is also limited to less than 20. In this study, two Gaussian process regression models are developed to predict the first overall stability constant and the n-th (n"‰>"‰1) overall stability constants. Furthermore, the feature relevance is quantitatively evaluated via sensitivity analysis. As a result, the electronegativities of both metal and ligand are found to be the most important factor for predicting the first overall stability constant. Interestingly, the predicted value of the first overall stability constant shows the highest correlation with the n-th overall stability constant of the corresponding M-L pair. Finally, the number of features is optimized using validation data where the ligands are not included in the training data, which indicates high generalizability. This study provides valuable insights and may help accelerate molecular screening and design for various applications.
CHEMISTRY
PC Gamer

Fixating on player counts and 'dead games' is making gaming worse

There was a time not so long ago that we knew definitively which games had sold the most copies. If you wanted to know how many people bought Splinter Cell vs. Kingdom Hearts in the fall of 2002, the numbers were right there (opens in new tab), provided by a market research company called the NPD that got its sales data directly from retail stores. Mathe-magic!
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Kioxia, Aerospike Collaborate to Boost Database Application Performance

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Kioxia Corporation today announced that it has collaborated with Aerospike to enhance Aerospike Server Community Edition database – resulting in a 36 % increase in application performance compared with the original software without the enhancement by Kioxia. Testing was performed with KIOXIA FL6 Series enterprise NVMe™ Storage Class Memory (SCM) SSDs with a software enhancement developed by Kioxia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726006185/en/ KIOXIA FL6 Series Enterprise NVMe™ Storage Class Memory (SCM) SSD (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

The Alienware Aurora pre-built gaming PC is down to $1,000 today

If you’ve recently been looking for some great Alienware deals, this one on the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is probably right up your alley, as it nets you a great Alienware desktop for a big discount. This deal from Dell discounts the R10 down to $1,000 from $1,400, which is a hefty $400 discount and more than enough for you to grab one of our gaming monitor deals to pair with the R10.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy