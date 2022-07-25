ASRock prepares to enter the gaming monitor market

(Image credit: Getty Images, Daniel Sambraus / EyeEm)

ASRock is preparing to launch a series of gaming monitors. The new monitors were spotted by @momomo_us (opens in new tab) (via TechPowerUp (opens in new tab)). They're called PG34WQ15R and PG27FF, and the fact they've got 'PG' in their names suggests both will be part of the company's Phantom Gaming line-up.

Both models have appeared on several certification lists, which means the screens are close to being released. They appear on the list of AMD FreeSync Premium monitors (opens in new tab), for instance, which conveniently also shows the specifications of both models.

The PG34WQ15R features a 3440x1440 34-inch VA panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. 165Hz is available through a DisplayPort connection only, with a maximum of 100Hz over HDMI. It also lists HDR support. Depending on its final form, this one is likely to carry a premium price.

The PG27FF looks like a more affordable model with a 1920x1080 27-inch IPS panel and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It also lists support for HDR. A listing at the Digital Content Protection (DCP) website (opens in new tab) shows at least three PG27FF variants, the PG27F15R, PG27FF1A, and PG27F15R2A.

ASRock's entry into the monitor market is not a surprise. Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI are now well-established names in monitors. With all of the other big name brands, it's a very competitive market. It doesn't look like ASRock's entrants offer much that isn't already available from other makers, meaning its monitors will need to be price-competitive if they are to succeed.

Gaming is big business, and it remains a bright spot in the currently weak PC Market (opens in new tab). If these ASRock monitors are performance, feature, and price-competitive, there’s no reason that ASRock's venture into the monitor market won't be a successful one.

Pricing and availability for the PG34WQ15R and PG27FF has not been disclosed.

