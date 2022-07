LA Is Attempting To House People Through A Federal Voucher Program. Where Do Things Stand And What Are The Challenges?. The city of Los Angeles received more than 3,000 emergency housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last July. The goal was to get some of the city’s most vulnerable people off the streets and into permanent housing. Although the vouchers have been dispersed, not everyone has made it into housing, according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles or HACLA, the agency working to process the vouchers but there are several hurdles that make it challenging. Connor Sheets, investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times, and Doug Guthrie, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, join guest host Sharon McNary to discuss the latest.

