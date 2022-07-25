ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s population expected to start to shrink before 2025

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2ZOQ_0grgzMN900
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

China’s population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state-backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official.

Birth data released late on Sunday showed that the number of new births in 2021 was the lowest in decades in several provinces.

The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China’s southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it said.

China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth as many young people opt not to have children due to factors including the high cost and work pressure.

China’s population is expected to start to shrink in 2021-2025, the Global Times said, citing Yang Wenzhuang, head of population and family affairs at the National Health Commission.

A change in China’s laws last year to allow women to have three children has not helped, with many women saying the change comes too late and they have insufficient job security and gender equality.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Population Growth#The Global Times
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

China is top foreign buyer of US housing at $6.1 billion last year

Chinese buyers flooded the American housing market with more than $6 billion last year, more than purchasers from any other foreign country. Foreign purchasers from China bought $6.1 billion in U.S. homes from April 2021 to March 2022, which the trade association’s report said was up 30% from the prior year. Canadians bought $5.5 billion in U.S. housing properties, Indians bought $3.6 billion, Mexicans $2.9 billion, and Brazilians $1.6 billion, according to a new report by the National Association of Realtors.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Daily Mail

REVEALED: 15 key US states where Chinese citizens are buying $6B of property after being banned by other countries for pushing up house prices as Ron DeSantis calls it a 'huge problem'

California and New York are the most popular of 15 US states where Chinese buyers are purchasing property after other countries forced them out for driving up the housing market. Chinese investors bought $6.1billion worth of property in the US between April 2021 to April 2022, a report by The...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese impersonated Texans to sabotage critical US rare earth minerals plant

Chinese agents pretending to be concerned Texans executed an online disinformation campaign against a company building a rare earth minerals facility in Texas for the Department of Defense, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant revealed on Tuesday. The Pentagon later released a statement confirming Mandiant’s findings. Mandiant found that agents for...
TEXAS STATE
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
MILITARY
POLITICO

China launches new bid for internet dominance

Hi, China Watchers. This week we kick the tires on China’s new “cyber sovereignty” initiative, puzzle over the collapse of congressional “tough on China” legislation and scrutinize the State Department’s new “wrongful detention” warning for China-bound travelers. We’ll also unpack the lessons from President XI JINPING’s recent Xinjiang trip and profile a book that warns that “tense cohabitation” is the best we can expect from U.S.-China relations for the foreseeable future.
INTERNET
The Independent

China: Dramatic video of sandstorm engulfing car in Qinghai province

Video of a dramatic sandstorm that swept through northwest China on 20 July and plunged towns into darkness by blotting out the sun has gone viral on Chinese social media. The massive sandstorm swept through the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai province and darkened villages and towns in its path, according to local news reports.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Is Chinese President Xi Jinping vaccinated? Two years into China’s COVID jab blitz, it’s still a mystery

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Chinese government has delivered 3.4 billion COVID-19 vaccine shots to its citizens, more than any other country in the world by a wide margin. Its tally alone accounts for over one-quarter of the world's total jabs. But amid the blistering campaign, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been conspicuously silent on whether he's among the vaccine recipients. Beijing had the chance to put the question to rest on Saturday, but it still danced around the issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

East Africa bloc says 50 million face acute food insecurity

More than 50 million people across the East African region are expected to face acute food insecurity this year, a regional bloc said Friday, warning that some 300,000 in Somalia and South Sudan are projected to be under full-blown famine conditions.The assessment by Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, is one of the most dire yet as United Nations agencies, humanitarian groups and others continue to raise alarm over the region's food crisis that many say has been largely neglected as the international community focuses on the war in Ukraine. That assessment applies to seven member states of IGAD,...
ADVOCACY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy