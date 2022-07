Removing self-tanner from your hands can be tricky. Luckily there are some ways to remove it quickly to keep them from giving away your secrets. The easiest way to remove self-tanner from your hands is to simply wash them after you apply it. Sometimes we forget to do this though, but that is totally okay because if you use some sort of exfoliating scrub, it will remove the dead layers of skin from the surface, and also the tanning product as well. Just be careful when using exfoliants because if you are too rough, you can actually cause damage to your skin.

