West Hollywood, CA

County awards WeHo $285,000 park grant

By WEHO ville
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Hollywood will receive $285,000 from the L.A. County Regional Park and Open Space District, part of $9...

Canyon News

Threats Issued Towards West Hollywood Staff Members

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Over the past 3 weeks, there has been a rise in a number of threats received by the city of West Hollywood and members of the City Council. The city reported on its website taht City Manager David Wilson is actively working with the City’s Community Safety partners in assessing and maintaining an appropriate level of response.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Changes could be coming to LA's eviction moratorium

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles renters who have been relying on the city's COVID-19 eviction moratorium for the last two years could see changes, with several City Council members signaling an intent Wednesday to discuss refining or possibly ending the moratorium. Councilman John Lee, the only council member to vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
Horvath, Hertzberg to face off in Malibu forum

Outgoing Councilmember Lindsey Horvath will face off one-on-one for the first with state Sen. Bob Hertzberg this Sunday in a forum hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club. Hertzberg and Horvath were the top 2 vote-getters, respectively, in the June primary race for County Supervisor District 3. The runoff election that decides the winner will be held Nov. 2.
MALIBU, CA
Person
Holly Mitchell
KTLA

L.A. County could avoid indoor mask mandate

Los Angeles County officials are still looking at data before deciding whether to incorporate an indoor mask mandate after hospitalizations increased earlier this month. Hospitalizations have been trending down and a large enough decrease in the number of patients could put the mask mandate on hold. Meanwhile, the cities of Beverly Hills, Pasadena and Long […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center To Shut Down For Six Months

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (SCAC) located on Centre Pointe Parkway is scheduled to shut down for about six months for facility repairs. Beginning Monday, August 8, 2022, the SCAC is set to be closed for almost six months while facility repairs are conducted, according to officials with the City of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
#High Park
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Renters Will Protest on July 28

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Over 200 Pasadena tenants have been displaced or are under threat of displacement by a handful of real estate investment firms who are rapidly acquiring buildings, evicting the current tenants, and moving in new tenants at much higher rents. By News Desk. The Pasadena Tenants Union...
yieldpro.com

Stepp Commercial completes $5.5 million sale of 11-unit apartment asset in Santa Monica, California

Stepp Commercial, a leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market, has completed the $5.5 million sale of an 11-unit apartment property located at 917 6th Street in Santa Monica, Calif. The property, which sold for $500,000 per unit, is situated just north of Wilshire Boulevard in one of the most desirable rental areas of Santa Monica, and is just two blocks from the shopping and dining amenities along Montana Avenue.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Could L.A. Be a 15-Minute City?

A coalition of planners, architects, and advocates think Los Angeles—“the ultimate car city”—can become a 15-minute city. That is, with better planning, most residents could reach their daily needs within a 15-minute walking, biking, or public transit trip, reports Erin Stone in LAist. According to Jenny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Break
Politics
2urbangirls.com

LA County property assessment sees record jump of nearly 7%

LOS ANGELES – The value of all assessed properties in Los Angeles County jumped by a record 6.95% this year, reaching a combined value of $1.89 trillion, the county Assessor’s Office announced Tuesday. It’s the 12 consecutive year of increases in the tax roll, with this year’s total...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

Opponents rally against bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.

Members of Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice will be joined by Los Angeles City Council Members led by Councilmember Paul Koretz at a City Hall rally to oppose California SB 930. The “gut & amend” bill, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assembly Member Mark Haney (D-San Francisco) is the 5th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California’s statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Hollywood, CA
