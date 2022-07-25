ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Pendry condo sale breaks record

By WEHO ville
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA penthouse at the Pendry Residences West Hollywood sold for $21.5 million this month — the record highest sale of...

wehoville.com

WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

