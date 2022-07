COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Community Foundation announced that it has awarded $73,620 in local grants, per official report. “We are so grateful for this opportunity to provide additional support for our Columbus County nonprofit organizations,” said Lisa Richey, president of the CCCF. “We could not be prouder to support these important organizations and are thankful for the many generous individuals and organizations that support philanthropy in our community.”

