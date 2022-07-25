ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Cult-Favorite Trader Joe’s Products That are Totally Worth It

By Jenny Cohen
 3 days ago
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Trader Joe’s isn’t your average grocery store which is why it's built up a loyal following with shoppers.

The store is unique because it offers different types of food that you might not be able to find at a typical grocery store. And sometimes the foods also cost less, which can be one of the best ways to boost your bank account.

Check out some of the more unusual Trader Joe’s products that you might not see in most stores. These food items may become all-time favorites in a hurry, leading them to find a place in your monthly budget and in your shopping cart.

Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Pretzel Nuggets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GxLr_0grgyQh200

The name is a mouthful, but it’s a delicious mouthful. Try these pretzel nuggets with almond butter on the inside and dark chocolate coating on the outside the next time you need a sweet-and-salty snack.

Rosemary Croissant Croutons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3KG9_0grgyQh200

Trader Joe’s decided to give classic croutons a twist, making them out of flaky croissants instead of the typical bread most crouton makers use. They then added a bit of a rosemary kick to them for an extra burst of flavor that can be used in salads and soups.

Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Potato Chips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgoa1_0grgyQh200

A Trader Joe’s favorite is the grocer’s Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. However, Trader Joe’s takes it up a notch with these chips. Imagine a typical potato chip but with added seasoning like sesame seeds, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and more.

Crunchy Chili Onion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXbDf_0grgyQh200

Need to give your food a little kick with a condiment? This sauce includes dried onions and garlic to add a good punch to any food you need to brighten up with a decent side.

Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYXaS_0grgyQh200

Want that taste of peanut butter cups, but you can’t eat peanuts? Try this Trader Joe’s alternative with a dark chocolate outer layer encasing a sunflower seed butter inside. It’s still salty and sweet, just with a different twist on the traditional filling inside a peanut butter cup.

Trail Mix Crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzEXv_0grgyQh200

Save on groceries by buying crackers and trail mix in the same bag with these crackers that have all the trail-mix treats you like. Instead of simply sticking your hand in a bag of trail mix, pull out these crackers coated with raisins, nuts, and seeds.

Peanut Butter Caramel Coated Popcorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDhfZ_0grgyQh200

Trader Joe’s gives the traditional caramel coated popcorn a new look with an added ingredient. By adding peanut butter to their popcorn, it gives the traditional caramel flavor and an added salty kick that makes it extra yummy.

Key Lime Kettle Popcorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fu318_0grgyQh200

Kettle corn is a great treat, as it traditionally is coated in a sugar-and-salt mixture. Trader Joe’s adds a bit of lime and Key Lime taste to it to give it a tarty flavor and make anyone want to take it on a summer beach trip.

Baked Lemon Ricotta Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOI17_0grgyQh200

Trader Joe’s likes to mix surprising flavors with its ingredients, including this baked lemon ricotta cheese. The wedge of cheese is blended with a lemon paste made of lemon peel, lemon extract and sugar. It can be served on a cheese platter before and after dinner or mixed in with some pasta for a lemony sauce.

Kalua Pork Spring Rolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zgexd_0grgyQh200

Traditional spring rolls get a Hawaiian spin. These spring roll wrappers are stuffed with shredded pork that tastes as if it came directly from a Hawaiian luau. Mixed in are carrots, scallions, onions, and cabbage.

Cocoa & Sea Salt Instant Oatmeal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQ3uD_0grgyQh200

Don’t settle for boring brown sugar oatmeal when you can get this sweet-and-salty special breakfast. Trader Joe’s instant oatmeal includes cocoa powder and sea salt, giving it an exciting taste that is sure to wake you up in the morning.

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Chocolate Fudge Oat Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYNBR_0grgyQh200

Summer is the perfect time for cold treats, and you can enjoy them even if you have eliminated dairy from your diet. The bars use an oat base instead of milk for the inside of their bars. They are then dipped in chocolate to round out the non-dairy delight.

Gone Bananas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxxFq_0grgyQh200

Skip your typical frozen fruit bars for this cool Trader Joe’s alternative. The company takes bananas, slices them up, and then dips the slices in dark chocolate. It’s a flavorful fruit that will taste great from your freezer on hot days.

Cheeseburger Burrito

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVLxs_0grgyQh200

Can’t decide between a cheeseburger or a burrito for lunch? Have both. Trader Joe’s takes a traditional flour tortilla and then stuffs it with ground beef, cheese, onions, tomatoes, and even some pickle relish to make an out-of-the-ordinary meal.

Magnifisauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lyEp_0grgyQh200

Want to impress your guests at your summer barbecue? Pick up some Magnifisauce as an alternative to the typical condiments on your table. Trader Joe’s calls it a “mustard-mayo-ketchup-relish kind of blend” that is sure to please your friends and family.

Watermelon Fruit Spread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE8kw_0grgyQh200

Forget your boring grape jelly and exchange it for some summer fun. This watermelon fruit spread is perfect for breads, sandwiches, crackers, or any other food that may need a refreshing change during the summer.

Breaded Fried Ravioli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEhUl_0grgyQh200

Nobody knows for sure where toasted ravioli started, but Trader Joe’s is spreading the tradition of tasty squares of pasta all over. The ravioli is fried and frozen before being shipped out to customers. It may be a good addition to your meals, particularly if you want to give your air fryer a workout.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJBrH_0grgyQh200

There are always plenty of new things to try at Trader Joe’s. If you're willing to try different flavors and new foods, the store offers an endless variety of novel experiences.

So, don’t be afraid to try some unique products the next time you load up at Trader Joe’s. And don’t forget to do your shopping with one of the best credit cards for groceries so you can earn cash back or rewards on things you would be buying anyway.

