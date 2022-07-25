ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Homes saved as firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NA0J_0grgxZfm00
World News

Firebreaks dug outside evacuated villages on the Greek island of Lesbos have halted a wildfire that had threatened scores of homes, authorities said.

The overnight work by fire crews and local workers, using excavators and other heavy machinery, took place before six water-dropping planes returned to the southern coast of the eastern Aegean Sea island where the fire was burning for a third day.

Heatwave temperatures continue to make conditions difficult on Monday, mostly in southern Greece where fire warnings remain in effect and national parks are closed to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ok3xV_0grgxZfm00
Sparks fly from a power cable as a fire burns near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia (ilialive.gr via AP) (AP)

A major fire in the southern Peloponnese region prompted the evacuation of six villages on Sunday, but conditions have improved and the blaze was contained in areas where homes had been threatened.

At the Dadia National Park, in the north-east of the country, a wildfire burned for a fifth day.

Special operations firefighters were needed to access areas where firebreaks were being set up but fast-changing winds are hampering that effort.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Island#Third Day#Sea Island#Firebreaks
newschain

Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area

A large wildfire on the German-Czech border is spreading and threatening to destroy a forested national park popular with tourists. The fire in the region called Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland National Park on the German side, which started at the weekend, had seemed to be under control but spread again early on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Psychedelic ‘amazement park’ prepares to open in Bristol

An immersive art experience issuing a call to arms to protect and restore the natural world is set to open in Bristol this weekend. Wake The Tiger, from the creators of music festival Boomtown, occupies a former warehouse in the industrial neighbourhood of St Philip’s and styles itself as the first-ever “amazement park”.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
newschain

Hewick prevails in dramatic Galway Plate

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was celebrating at Galway on Wednesday evening when Hewick survived dramatic late interference from a loose horse to hold on and land the feature Tote Galway Plate. In an incident-packed renewal of the week’s big chasing contest, the Jordan Gainford-ridden winner was always close to...
WORLD
newschain

The Platinum Queen rockets into Nunthorpe reckoning

The Platinum Queen could be set to clash with her elders after breaking the five-furlong track record with an astonishing performance in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood. The Richard Fahey-trained daughter of Cotai Glory posted a time of 56.5 seconds under Oisin Orr, bettering...
ANIMALS
newschain

Nikita Parris: The football princess with a Cinderella working-class attitude

It sounds like the tagline for a must-watch film: “A little girl from Toxteth who chased and caught her dream. Princess status with a Cinderella working-class attitude.”. The heroine is Lionesses forward Nikita Parris, and the man who came up with the back-of-the-book worthy blurb is Earl Jenkins, the coach who first laid eyes on the striker when, aged seven, she joined Liverpool side Kingsley United and started playing with the boys.
WORLD
newschain

US makes offer to Russia in bid to secure release of jailed Americans

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home basketball star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Mr Blinken also said he expects to speak to his Kremlin counterpart for the...
POTUS
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo wants release from last year of Man Utd deal

Cristiano Ronaldo and his reported battle with Manchester United continues to be the subject of speculation, with the Daily Mail writing he has asked to be released from the final year of his £360,000-a-week contract after talks with the club failed. The paper says the 37-year-old wants to be relinquished from his contract in order to be free to join a Champions League side. The Red Devils, however, are refusing to sell the Portugal superstar and reportedly claim they have received no offers for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy