Massive water main break floods parking lots, impacts service in Paramus area
A 36-inch water main broke in Paramus overnight, flooding parking lots along Route 4 and affecting water pressure in several towns.The main broke at Spring Valley Road at Trinity Court at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, turning a nearby Kohl's parking lot into a raging river. Video showed water shooting high into the air. Veolia Water (formerly Suez Water) said it was a large, 36-inch main that broke. Customers in Hasbrouck Heights, Hackensack, Carlstadt, Maywood, Wood-Ridge and Paramus told they may experience low water pressure. Spring Valley Road was shut down from Brookfield Avenue to Trinity Court as crews began repair work. Motorists were advised to avoid the area. MORE NEWS | Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
As David Ono's daughter Kaia demonstrates, anyone can play a role in protecting the monarch butterfly, a majestic but diminishing species that migrates through California.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 1