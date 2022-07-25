ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Massive water main break floods parking lots, impacts service in Paramus area

 3 days ago

A 36-inch water main broke in Paramus overnight, flooding parking lots along Route 4 and affecting water pressure in several towns.

The main broke at Spring Valley Road at Trinity Court at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, turning a nearby Kohl's parking lot into a raging river.

Video showed water shooting high into the air.

Veolia Water (formerly Suez Water) said it was a large, 36-inch main that broke.

Customers in Hasbrouck Heights, Hackensack, Carlstadt, Maywood, Wood-Ridge and Paramus told they may experience low water pressure.

Spring Valley Road was shut down from Brookfield Avenue to Trinity Court as crews began repair work.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

