McDonald's Evacuated After Employee Throws Live Ammunition On Grill: Police
The employee was later detained and taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for...www.newsweek.com
The employee was later detained and taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for...www.newsweek.com
A Police Spokesman added that the Employee was protesting Politicians blaming guns for gun violence, when it's really the ammunition and mental illness that is responsible!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14