McDonald's Evacuated After Employee Throws Live Ammunition On Grill: Police

Burlington police are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that jumped a curb at Manhattan Drive and Rose Street and hit a man walking on the sidewalk. The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and and found the man bleeding in a grassy area. The vehicle immediately left the scene, police said. Firefighters took the man to UVM Vermont Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO