Economy

New Kincentric Report Reveals Employee Attrition, Manager Burnout will Remain a Challenge Globally

By Kincentric
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Kincentric Report on Global Trends in Employee Engagement reveals challenging environment for employee engagement, leading to an Era of Opportunity for HR Professionals to Transform Organizations. DEERFIELD, Ill., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company that uses data-driven insights to help organizations unlock the power...

New models of primary care will capture 30% of the US market by 2030 as retailers, payer-owned providers and advanced primary care disruptors gain traction

Bain & Company's new study shows how innovative primary care models from nontraditional players will deliver more efficient care, improve patient outcomes and lower costs. BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company's study, Primary Care 2030: Innovative Models Transform the Landscape, shows that new primary care models from nontraditional players—such as retailers, payer-owned providers, advanced primary care disrupters and concierge providers —could capture as much as a third of the US primary care market by 2030. This would be a far cry from today's market, which remains dominated by traditional providers in fee-for-service arrangements.
RETAIL
PubWise Is Granted First Of Several Patents For Its Smart Path Optimization Technology® Suite

Automated approach to programmatic optimization reduces waste and environmental impact, ushering in a new era of advertising logistics for the digital advertising supply chain. ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PubWise, The Advertising Logistics Company, today announced it has been issued a patent for its "Digital Advertising Platform With Demand...
BUSINESS
Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Management#Burnout#Social Unrest
Shook Achieves Gold Standard in Empowering Women For 12th Year in a Row

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) has once again awarded the firm its Gold Standard Certification in recognition of Shook's continued commitment to the promotion and retention of women in leadership. One of 32 firms nationwide to be so honored, Shook has now earned WILEF's Gold Standard Certification for the 12th consecutive year, receiving certification every year since WILEF initiated the standard.
BUSINESS
Soligenix Announces Strategic Partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals to Supply its Novel Ricin Antigen

SERB Pharmaceuticals pursuing therapeutic treatment against ricin poisoning using Soligenix ricin antigen. PRINCETON, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that it has signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals (SERB), for development of a novel therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. There is an unmet need for protection against this highly potent toxin for which there is no vaccine or therapeutic intervention available.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 - (NYSE: TDOC)

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of TDOC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
BUSINESS
E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is a major e-cigarette market trend in the UK that is expected to have a positive impact during the coming years. Consumers trying to quit smoking prefer e-cigarettes over normal cigarettes, which is the major factor driving the market. Most consumers opt for e-cigarettes to quit smoking. The number of adults smoking in the UK decreased over the last five years and is expected to drop further during the forecast period. On the other hand, the number of consumers using e-cigarettes is increasing in the UK. In December 2017, an agency called Public Health England launched a smoking cessation campaign, which included face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, an app, social media, and SMS support. The campaign also featured a website that highlighted e-cigarettes as a possible option to help people quit smoking.
BUSINESS
Economy
4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
MARKETS
YQ LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - YQ

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with 17EdTech's December 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), of the important September 19, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline, in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
EDUCATION
Metaverse Market Size to Grow by USD 677.98 billion, Increasing Demand for AR And VR Technology to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse is a simulated digital platform that utilizes augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and blockchain technology to create spaces for user interaction in the virtual world. It also includes spaces for games, meetings, education, and shopping activities. The "Metaverse Market by Device...
MARKETS
FOUR MAJOR STAFFING GROUPS CONSOLIDATE TO BECOME SOUTH FLORIDA'S LARGEST STAFFING ORGANIZATION UNDER THE NEW NAME JOBSQUAD STAFFING SOLUTIONS

Equity Group Hoosier Investments Adds to Nationwide Staffing Portfolio to Meet Florida Business Needs. MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoosier Investment LLC, an Indiana private equity firm specializing in staffing group Acquisition and growth, dba the national brand, JobSquad Staffing Solutions, has acquired Affinity Resources and Albion Staffing Solutions that now join formerly acquired Creative Staffing and Best Candidates. Together, these four entities will consolidate and become JobSquad Staffing Solutions. This consolidation creates the largest staffing firm in South Florida; as well as expands the JobSquad Staffing Solutions brand nationally – making it one of the fastest growing staffing groups and candidate networks in the United States. *
FLORIDA STATE
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
COMPUTERS
CSafe Global Continues Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Solutions with Addition of New Portfolio President

Amy DuRoss joins CSafe Global as President, Cell & Gene Therapy to drive innovation and solution development. MONROE, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Amy DuRoss has joined the company as President, Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Thentia Cloud launches on Google Cloud Marketplace as a Google Cloud public sector ISV partner

Thentia's service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud. OKLAHOMA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Thentia Cloud can be procured directly through Google Cloud's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Marketplace.
SOFTWARE
Mesmerize Expands Reach in Retail Locations with Pursuant Health Partnership

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pursuant Health. The Pursuant Health kiosk is a free health resource that provides biometric screenings (weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, and heart rate) and clinically-valid, user-friendly health assessments to over 1.6 million users every month in major retail locations nationwide.
RETAIL
LAND ROVER LAUNCHES SECOND ANNUAL 'DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS' PRESENTED BY CHASE TO HONOR U.S. AND CANADIAN ORGANIZATIONS MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

Defender Service Awards returns to honor U.S. and Canadian organizations with a customized Land Rover Defender 130 vehicle, along with monetary prizes to further empower their efforts. Five Award Categories include: Animal Welfare, Veterans Outreach, Environmental and Conservation, Community Services and Search and Rescue. Beginning July 25 and ending September...
ADVOCACY
Holbrook, NY
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

