ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘It was bullying’: Frank Skinner says he is ‘deeply ashamed’ of blackface Jason Lee sketch

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Frank Skinner has said he is “deeply ashamed” of his treatment of former footballer Jason Lee, describing his jokes about the sportsman as “bullying”.

In the Nineties, comedians Skinner and David Baddiel had a BBC show called Fantasy Football League, in which they ridiculed footballers.

Much of their mockery was directed at Jason Lee, the Black Nottingham Forest player. Baddiel would portray Lee as dim-witted, with a pineapple on top of his head to imitate Lee’s hairstyle. Skinner would put on a strong Northern accent to portray Lee’s then-manager, Frank Clark.

At one point, Baddiel wore blackface when depicting Lee.

“It was bad, yeah,” Skinner told The Guardian in a new interview. “I spoke to Dave about it recently, from a how-the-f***-did-that-ever-happen point of view. I still don’t know how it happened. I know why we took the piss out of him, because I’d watched him on Match of the Day missing several goals, so a sketch about him being unable to put a piece of paper into a bin worked.

“But when Dave walked out from makeup [in blackface] that night, I still don’t know why one or both of us… or someone there didn’t say what the f*** is happening?”

Skinner added: “I can’t look back on it now without seeing it as bullying. There was a big response to it. People started to send in loads of pictures of pineapples, and so it ran and ran and ran. Looking back, it was a bullying campaign. And it’s awful. And yeah, I’m ashamed of it.

“And we’ve said that to each other without any Guardian journalist to impress. It wouldn’t be too much to say we’re both deeply ashamed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzMRp_0grgrIYZ00
Frank Skinner, David Baddiel (Shutterstock)

Skinner said he’s “never done the big public apology” because it “doesn’t sit well” with him. He said: “They look a bit like union card apologies: ‘I just need to keep working; I’ll apologise for anything, just let me keep working.’ I didn’t want to be part of that.”

Baddiel has issued a number of apologies on social media, but in 2020 Lee called out the pair for never apologising to him personally.

“I never received an apology from Baddiel and Skinner,” he said, adding: “It’s never too late. I think that would be good for maybe my children to hear that, and it would show them that in today’s day and age people maybe are more remorseful, and people are having to look at how they act.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nadine Dorries interview forced off air after incident behind camera

A Sky News interview with Nadine Dorries was forced off the air after an incident behind the camera.The culture secretary was discussing the Commonwealth Games live from Birmingham when a man - standing out of frame - began shouting at the camera operator.“Yo, cameraman, touch me... one finger, you’ll be arrested,” he says, goading the crew.“One finger is assault by beating. Touch me then, if anyone touches me I’m calling the police.”Before the interview is pulled, Ms Dorries can be heard asking if the crew are okay.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss refuses to disown Nadine Dorries’ comments on Rishi Sunak’s expensive clothingTruss refuses to disown Dorries’ comments on Sunak’s expensive clothingBoots becomes first pharmacy to deliver medicine using drones
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Skinner
Person
David Baddiel
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out About Joy Behar’s Absence On ‘The View’

The co-host of The View, Joy Behar, has not shown up on the last few episodes of the ABC daytime talk show. Questions viewers have had regarding the reason for her continuous absence have been stylishly answered by Co-host Whoopi Goldberg. On the fourth consecutive time Joy did not appear on the show, Goldberg, who was anchoring the episode, welcomed guest hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Juju Chang, Chelsea Clinton, and usual panelist Sunny Hostin.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Arnold claims Wendy Williams axed his talk show with NeNe Leakes over purse comment

They almost had it in the bag. Tom Arnold claims he and NeNe Leakes were set to co-host their own daytime talk show by the same people who produced “The Wendy Williams Show” – until a purse feud between the reality star and the media personality derailed the gig. The former “Roseanne” star, 63, tells Page Six he “connected” with Williams’ producers after a few appearances on her titular program and was presented with the concept. “The reason they approached me is because they’d seen me go on ‘Wendy,’ and I had a great time,” he tells us. “The goal was to have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Politics#Fantasy Football League#Guardian
Harper's Bazaar

Chris Rock Finally Addresses That Will Smith Oscars Slap

Four months after he was slapped by Will Smith in front of a star-studded Oscars audience—and the world—Chris Rock is finally speaking up. The comedian, who reacted to the now-infamous slap with humor and refused to press charges against Smith, made a joke about the incident during a stand-up show over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jane Lynch accused of ‘sexism’ and ‘misogyny’ after suggesting women speak in lower voice pitch on podcasts

Jane Lynch has sparked criticism after suggesting that women should consider lowering their “pitch” when recording podcasts because their “voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high”.The Glee star, 62, shared her recommendation on Twitter on Monday and prefaced the tweet by noting that she “loves women” and that she is a woman. “I love women. I AM a woman. Our voices are higher than men’s voices. Women’s voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high. If you’re doing a podcast, consider lowering your pitch a tad,” she wrote. “If you think...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead moments after social media post telling critics to confront him

Rapper Rollie Bands has been fatally shot outside his Tampa home, just minutes after directing a message to his critics on social media.The music artist was emerging on the hip-hop scene in the Floridian city and beyond. On Friday (22 July), he was pronounced dead after taking to Instagram with a defiant message for his detractors.According to HipHopDX, the late rapper wrote in a post during the afternoon: "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr.“I sleep in peace. If a n**** want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”Five minutes later, at around 3:30pm, Bands...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Chris Rock Reportedly Made Another Will Smith Joke During A Comedy Show, And Cancel Culture Was Involved

While the 2022 Academy Awards happened months ago, one particular moment from the telecast continues to make waves. You guessed it: I’m talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on national television. The discourse and fallout from the slap has continued for quite some time, and is affecting the social media number of both celebs. Rock is currently touring with his stand-up act, which occasionally includes a brief reference to the Oscars brouhaha. Chris Rock reportedly made another Will Smith joke during a recent comedy show, and cancer culture was involved.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

In Pictures: Remarkable career of beloved actor Bernard Cribbins

The late Bernard Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades, ranging from memorable roles in The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers to narrating several stories for the classic children’s series Jackanory.One of the most familiar faces on British television, he became famous for a new generation of viewers as recurring character Wilfred Mott in the revamped Doctor Who – more than four decades after he appeared in the movie Daleks – Invasion Earth 2150 AD alongside Peter Cushing.As well as finding time to make novelty records including the top 10 hit Right Said Fred, Cribbins was a children’s television fixture, narrating The...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bernard Cribbins death: Doctor Who and Wombles star dies aged 93

Bernard Cribbins, the veteran actor who narrated The Wombles and starred in Doctor Who, has died aged 93.A statement from his agents at Gavin Barker Associates said: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”A cause of death has not been disclosed.Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades. The actor, born in Oldham in 1928, was best known for narrating the Seventies children’s programme The Wombles and starring in the 1970 film The Railway Children as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

YouTuber PewDiePie apologises after backlash for ‘mocking’ deaf TikToker

PewDiePie has apologised after he appeared to mock a deaf TikTok user in a new video.The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted an 11-minute video to the platform titled “My Dog Cringes at TikToks”, which sees Kjellberg react to TikTok videos he thinks are “cringe”.One of the videos included in the selection was from deaf TikToker Scarlet May, who has 6.2m followers on the social media app. May’s videos are often posted in both spoken English and American Sign Language.The video that Kjellberg reacted to saw May recount a story that took place at a fast-food drive through....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Vanessa Feltz quits BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio London after almost 20 years on air

Vanessa Feltz is moving away from BBC Radio London after nearly 20 years, she has announced.The 60-year-old presenter is also quitting her Radio 2 breakfast show.Feltz shared the news while hosting the Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show on Thursday (28 July) morning, revealing that she will part ways with the broadcaster in August.As well as hosting the early breakfast show on Radio 2, Feltz hosts the BBC Radio London Breakfast Show from 7am to 10am.In a statement, she said: “I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy