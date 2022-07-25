ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The gift that keeps on giving’: Photograph of Ben Affleck asleep with mouth open on honeymoon goes viral

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2th4so_0grgrGn700

Fans have reacted to a photograph of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon napping with his mouth agape.

The actor was photographed mid-nap on a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, where he and his new wife Jennifer Lopez are spending their honeymoon.

Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.

Since embarking on their honeymoon, the couple have been snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace and at the restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their children.

One photo in particular, however, has attracted the attention of fans.

Dressed in a navy shirt, white trainers, and blue trousers, the Gone Girl star, 49, kicked back and dozed on the boat with his feet up.

“Ben Affleck sleeping is Peak Weekend Energy,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Ben Affleck – the gift that keeps on giving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k15n_0grgrGn700

“Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible,” said someone else.

Writing in her “On the JLo ” newsletter on the day after the wedding (17 July), Lopez said: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously engaged in 2002 before calling off the engagement in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZlPI_0grgrGn700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcnHV_0grgrGn700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kYB9_0grgrGn700

They rekindled their romance in 2021 before getting engaged for a second time in April this year.

Lopez has officially changed her name to Jennifer Affleck following the ceremony.

Comments / 3

thegreatest
2d ago

So many are barely making ends meet and have a roof over their head or food to eat and read about the rich and famous sleeping on a cruise ship in Paris. Nice. Thanks a lot!! Stop showing these 2. No one cares!!

Reply
7
Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Honeymoon#Las Vegas#Peak Weekend Energy
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Together In 1st Photos After Wedding In Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have arrived in the City Of Love! The singer and actress, 52, and Oscar winning actor, 49, were spotted leaving a Matignon restaurant in Paris on the evening of Thursday, July 21 after dinner with their kids in a video posted by French outlet Radio Tongossa. Her child Emme, 14, appeared briefly in the back seat of a car, next to Ben’s daughter Violet, 16, who wore a face mask, and Seraphina, 13. It’s unclear if Emme’s twin brother Max, also 14, and Ben’s son Samuel, 10, were present.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

JLo Turned 53 Today. Naturally, She Celebrated By Announcing She’s Releasing A ‘Booty Balm’ And More

Life has been pretty sweet for Jennifer Lopez as of late. Two decades after splitting from him, Lopez finally married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, and the two seem incredibly happy. All the while, the entertainment mogul has also been making plenty of business movies, as per usual. Well, today marks a very special occasion for JLo, as she’s celebrating her 53rd birthday, and the star is ringing in this new year of life in a very special way. It turns out she’s releasing a brand-new “booty balm,” and she dropped more exciting news.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy