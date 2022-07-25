ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber to continue promoting Rhode skincare brand after legal victory

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Hailey Bieber will continue promoting her skincare line Rhode after securing a legal victory over the brand name.

The 25-year-old model was sued last month by a New York-based clothing company with the same name as her skincare brand.

The company RHODE requested a motion for a preliminary injunction and filed an emergency letter motion linked to Bieber’s documentary, The Making of Rhode.

RHODE’s motion was denied by a judge, which allows Bieber to continue promoting her skincare line.

On Sunday night (24 July), Bieber posted a photograph of herself showing off her glowing skin and promoting her brand’s “peptide glazing fluid” serum.

She wrote in the caption: “The Rhode peptide glazing fluid is back tomorrow at 8am PST. Limited quantities for now but more to come very soon. Get your glaze.”

The New York fashion company, which was founded in 2014, first filed its complaint against Bieber’s brand in June, shortly after Bieber launched it.

In court documents obtained by AP and E! News, RHODE stated that there was “no doubt that [Baldwin] and her companies know of RHODE’s superior rights”.

Founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers later said in a statement posted to Instagram: “We’re two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company.

“Today, we were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her new skincare line that launched last week and that is using the brand ‘rhode’. We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business.”

Khatau and Vickers explained that Bieber had approached them to buy the brand name four years ago, but they declined.

“Her using our brand is hurting our company, our employees, our customers and our partners,” they continued in their statement.

Responding to the judge’s recent decision, Bieber’s family lawyer Michael Rhodes said in a statement to E! News: “We are pleased with the court’s thorough order denying plaintiff’s motion to preliminarily enjoin Hailey’s new company and skincare line.”

But a spokesperson for RHODE added that the company was not giving up in its legal battle.

“Today’s court ruling is simply a decision by the judge not to prohibit Hailey Bieber’s skincare line from using our band name while litigation proceeds, deferring the ruling until we have the opportunity to gather more evidence,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain confident that we will win at trial. RHODE is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we have spent the last nine years building.”

The Independent

The Independent

