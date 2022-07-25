ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss stock exchange data feed resumes on Refinitiv Eikon

Reuters
 6 days ago
ZURICH AND LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Data feed from Switzerland's stock exchange (.SSMI) resumed on Refinitiv Eikon on Monday after a brief service outage.

The financial information provider had previously confimedthe data had not been updating and that it was investigating the cause of the incident, which affected customers globally.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Joice Alves, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

