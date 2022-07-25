ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Edwina Currie has a cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson and it has to be seen to be believed

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIRHL_0grgrAUl00

Edwina Currie has a cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson and now we've seen everything.

The former Tory MP appeared on Good Morning Britain today to discuss the departing prime minister's latest antics and - in the background - the-cut out of Johnson loomed over her shoulder, terrifyingly.

People on social media noticed it and found it pretty odd:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

\u201cA grown woman with a cardboard cutout of Boris Johnson in her front room \ud83e\udd2e Edwina Currie is insufferable #GMB\u201d

— Jones (@Jones) 1658732179

\u201cBanter or not but seeing Edwina Currie with a giant cut out of Boris in her house is just fucking weird.\u201d

— BiggsyP (@BiggsyP) 1658732379

\u201cEdwina Currie has a cardboard cut out of Boris in her kitchen \ud83e\udd23\ud83d\ude48\u201d

— Janforindyref2 \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f (@Janforindyref2 \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f) 1658732510

Currie was on the show discussing whether Johnson hasn't been working since he resigned, after reports emerged about him chilling in Chequers instead of going to a Cobra meeting, messing around on a fighter jet, and throwing grenades while visiting Ukrainian troops.

She said he very much was working and when he wasn't senior civil servants and politicians were around to step up to the plate.

"It's silly season," she said in his defence. "Parliament isn't sitting, no legislation is having to be taken through parliament and so on, I say good luck to Boris".

But former Tory MP Anna Soubry disagreed and called him "lazy" and "incompetent", accusing him of completing a "bucket list".

Now she's someone who definitely doesn't have a cut-out of Johnson in her house.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Record number of police officers quit with Boris Johnson’s flagship 20,000 pledge in danger

Boris Johnson's flagship police pledge is in danger as a record number of officers leave their jobs.In his first speech as prime minister in July 2019, Mr Johnson vowed that he would put “another 20,000 police on the streets” by the end of March 2023.New figures published on Wednesday show that just 234 extra officers were recruited between April and June this year, and the figure will now have to average 690 officers a month to hit the 20,000 target.A total of 13,790 extra officers had been recruited as part of the uplift by the end of June, meaning another...
POLITICS
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Soubry
Person
Edwina Currie
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson insists meeting with former KGB officer Lebedev was not pre-arranged

Boris Johnson has denied his meeting with ex-KGB officer Alexander Lebedev after the Salisbury poisoning scandal was pre-arranged or involved discussions about Government business.The Prime Minister said officials were aware in advance he was attending an event at the house of the Russian oligarch’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, in Italy.But Mr Johnson, who was then foreign secretary, added it would “not have been normal practice” for civil servants or security staff to have accompanied him to a “private, social occasion”.He also noted he took no ministerial papers with him, adding: “As far as I am aware, no Government business was discussed.”His...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard#Cut Out#Uk#Tory
The Associated Press

UK's Boris Johnson defends meeting ex-KGB agent at party

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended meeting a Russian oligarch with a KGB past, saying “as far as I am aware” no government business was discussed at the 2018 get-together. Johnson, who quit as Conservative Party leader July 7 after months of ethics scandals, is facing questions about his relationship with Russia-born newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev and his father, Alexander. The older man is a businessman and former Cold War-era KGB officer who has been sanctioned by Canada for his alleged role in enabling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In April 2018, Johnson went to a party at Evgeny Lebedev’s Italian mansion that was also attended by Alexander Lebedev. Johnson, who was British foreign secretary at the time, was not accompanied by any officials. The event was held as Johnson returned from a NATO meeting, and weeks after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury. A police officer and two local people were also sickened, one of whom, Dawn Sturgess, later died.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson opposes Tory grassroots campaign to keep him in power, Nadine Dorries says

Boris Johnson opposes the Tory grassroots campaign attempting to keep him in power and wants it to “stop”, his closest ally says.Nadine Dorries also ridiculed a claim that the outgoing prime minister is seeking a safer constituency, as a possible power base for reviving his career, as “100 per cent nuclear grade tosh”.But the culture secretary declined to say Mr Johnson will never attempt to launch a comeback, saying: “Who knows what the future will hold?”A petition organised by the Conservative donor and peer Peter Cruddas is campaigning for party members to be given a vote on whether the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tory hopefuls go head-to-head on immigration: Rishi Sunak defends crackdown plans after his campaign suggested migrants could be housed on cruise ships while Liz Truss vows to take on ECHR and 'not cower' to the court that blocked Rwanda plan

Rishi Sunak has doubled down on his support for the Government's Rwanda deportation policy - saying 'no option is off the table' to make it work if he becomes Prime Minister. The former Chancellor used a pool broadcast interview to elaborate on how he would tackle Channel crossings in small boats as both he and leadership rival Liz Truss try to woo Conservative members.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Dorries insists Johnson was ‘great leader’ removed by coup

Boris Johnson was a “great leader” who was removed by a coup, his staunch ally Nadine Dorries has insisted, as Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss embark on a tour of the country in the battle to succeed him.The culture secretary said that getting rid of Mr Johnson “was never going to be a clean or easy thing for anyone to do”, adding: “It was always going to have repercussions ... we kind of unleashed the hounds of hell in doing that.”As the race to replace him continued, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss both unveiled plans to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory peer claims Boris Johnson wants to carry on as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson “does not want to resign” and “wished that he could carry on” as Prime Minister, according to a Conservative peer.Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, a former Conservative Party treasurer, said the comments were made to him by Mr Johnson over lunch at Chequers on Friday.The peer is running a campaign to give Conservative Party members a vote on whether to accept Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.But Downing Street responded by insisting Mr Johnson will leave the post when a new Tory leader is chosen in September.A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has resigned as party...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

UK Conservative debate abandoned after host faints on air

LONDON (AP) — A televised debate between the candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister had to be abandoned on Tuesday after the host fainted on air. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who are running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were debating on the Talk TV channel when a crashing sound was heard.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘does not want to resign’ and ‘wished he could carry on’ as PM, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson has privately said he “does not want to resign” and “wished he could carry on” as prime minister, according to a Tory peer.Lord Cruddas, a former Conservative party treasurer, who is mounting a grassroots campaign to support the outgoing prime minister, said the remarks were made to him by Mr Johnson at Chequers on Friday.It comes as Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and former chancellor Rishi Sunak, prepare for their first head-to-head debate in the final round of the Tory leadership contest and race to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.Earlier this month, the prime minister reluctantly...
POLITICS
BBC

Unions react angrily to sacking of Labour shadow minister Sam Tarry

Unions have reacted angrily to the decision by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to sack a junior shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line. Ilford South MP Sam Tarry attended the protest at London's Euston station despite Sir Keir telling his frontbench MPs to stay away.
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

185K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy