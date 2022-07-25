ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 3 days ago

To: Cameron John Hedayat (fka Patricia E. Hedayat) The Heirs and Devisees of Lige Dickson and Afton Dickson, both deceased. RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing Condemnation. Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28827 on August 9,...

www.tacomadailyindex.com

Comments / 1

 

nwpb.org

Pushing Back On The Gentrification Of The Hilltop

Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is a place where generations have raised families, where small businesses have blossomed and where art intersects with your local corner mart. But it’s also a neighborhood where residents have faced systemic racism in the form of redlining, and now gentrification is displacing longtime homeowners and renters.
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner on August 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP22-066) submitted by Peter Braun, which proposes to construct an accessory dwelling unit at 5108 N Winnifred Street, Ruston, WA 98407. The public hearing will be held virtually. Please visit www.rustonwa.org for meeting information. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials, including the proposed site plan, you will find them online at www.rustonwa.org in the public notice section of the City’s website for application number “CUP22-066”.
RUSTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Council wants credit for creating a gun program that already exists

The King County Council is celebrating new legislation establishing a gun return program that council members pretend will save lives. But the program already exists. It was little more than an exercise in anti-gun performative activism and is the epitome of government waste: taxpayers just spent money funding political grandstanding.
KING COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
anash.org

New Shluchim to Maple Valley, Washington

Rabbi Shmuly and Shevy Gurary, have been appointed as the new shluchim to Maple Valley, Washington. Rabbi Shmuly and Shevy Gurary, together with their daughter Mushka will be moving on Shlichus to Maple Valley, WA. They will be opening Chabad of Maple Valley to build a Jewish community in a...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
KING COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

New WA program gives low-income renters access to A/C

If King County really wants to prepare for extreme heat, better cooling needs to be part of the answer and not just for wealthy homeowners. Experts in climate adaptation say new infrastructure, including heat pumps and air conditioning, should be installed well before they are needed. Seattle is one of...
Person
Richard Dickson
masonwebtv.com

Annual Notice of Value Coming Soon

The annual Assessor’s Notice of Value are scheduled to be mailed to Mason County taxpayers the first week of August 2022. In accordance with RCW 84.40.045 & WAC 458-12-360, the Assessor is required to notify taxpayers of any change in the true and fair value of their property. Your...
MASON COUNTY, WA
railfan.com

Tacoma’s Lakewood Sub

You couldn’t get there from here! At least not by train. More importantly to commuters of the south Puget Sound area, not by Sound Transit trains (known as Sounders). Through voter approval, regional transit authority Sound Transit endeavored to extend its train service another eight miles, from Seattle, past Tacoma (end of the line at the time), to Lakewood, Wash.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Inequitable impact of heat leads King County to develop plan

SEATTLE — This week’s heat can feel different depending on where you live. King County says that is leading to inequity in some low-income communities and communities of color. The county is working to develop its first-ever extreme heat mitigation strategy, and it will address the impact of heat inequities.
KING COUNTY, WA
#City Council#Real Property#Municipal Building#Llc#Council Chambers
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
MyNorthwest

Dedo’s Daily Crime Corner: Bremerton chase ends in gunfire, $400,000 in comics recovered in Lynnwood

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 26: A high-speed chase in Bremerton leads to a shootout with police, Kent police found a teenage girl who had been kidnapped, catalytic converter thieves break into a storage facility in Pierce county, and Lynnwood police recover 400,000 in collectibles stolen earlier this month.
BREMERTON, WA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tacoma 2022

Located between the world’s coolest cities in the Northwest, Tacoma is the smaller little sister but still has a vibrant urban core. Visit the underrated Washington gem located on the banks of Puget Soun and find yourself surrounded by a thriving art scene, awesome shops, trendy coffee shops, interesting museums, charming neighborhoods, diverse cuisine, friendly locals and world-renowned glass art all framed by a beautiful backdrop of Mount Rainier.
TACOMA, WA

