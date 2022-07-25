ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

NO. 22-4-01427-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 3 days ago

NO. 22-4-01427-2 SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. IN RE THE ESTATE OF JUDITH ANN DULEY, Decedent. The Personal Representative, Pacific Guardianship Services (PGS), named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would...

www.tacomadailyindex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma Daily Index

CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28824 An ordi. nance amending Chapter 1.12 of the...
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
KING COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner on August 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP22-066) submitted by Peter Braun, which proposes to construct an accessory dwelling unit at 5108 N Winnifred Street, Ruston, WA 98407. The public hearing will be held virtually. Please visit www.rustonwa.org for meeting information. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials, including the proposed site plan, you will find them online at www.rustonwa.org in the public notice section of the City’s website for application number “CUP22-066”.
RUSTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Application for 24-unit apartment complex filed

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 2733- Copperstone Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To construct 24 residential apartments units in two three story building, 58 parking stalls including three accessible stalls and one garage stall for an existing single family home to remain, internal circulation and access onto Steilacoom Boulevard SW via an existing driveway to be reconstructed to current standards. Currently the site has two – fourplex units and one duplex unit to remain. One existing single family home will be removed.
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
masonwebtv.com

Annual Notice of Value Coming Soon

The annual Assessor’s Notice of Value are scheduled to be mailed to Mason County taxpayers the first week of August 2022. In accordance with RCW 84.40.045 & WAC 458-12-360, the Assessor is required to notify taxpayers of any change in the true and fair value of their property. Your...
MASON COUNTY, WA
anash.org

New Shluchim to Maple Valley, Washington

Rabbi Shmuly and Shevy Gurary, have been appointed as the new shluchim to Maple Valley, Washington. Rabbi Shmuly and Shevy Gurary, together with their daughter Mushka will be moving on Shlichus to Maple Valley, WA. They will be opening Chabad of Maple Valley to build a Jewish community in a...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

City of Fircrest-Determination of Non-Significance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with WAC 197-11-340, the City of Fircrest issued an Environmental Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) on July 22, 2022, for the Prose Fircrest zoning map amendment application for the Development project at 2119 Mildred Street Fircrest, WA 98466. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This information is available on the website: www.cityoffircrest.net/applications. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5:00PM. Written comment may be sent to: Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net.
FIRCREST, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Council wants credit for creating a gun program that already exists

The King County Council is celebrating new legislation establishing a gun return program that council members pretend will save lives. But the program already exists. It was little more than an exercise in anti-gun performative activism and is the epitome of government waste: taxpayers just spent money funding political grandstanding.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Tacoma Daily Index#Neil Neil#Pacific Avenue Tacoma
nwpb.org

Pushing Back On The Gentrification Of The Hilltop

Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is a place where generations have raised families, where small businesses have blossomed and where art intersects with your local corner mart. But it’s also a neighborhood where residents have faced systemic racism in the form of redlining, and now gentrification is displacing longtime homeowners and renters.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Turns Cops Into Abortion Protectors

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion, the Seattle City Council passed its first binding protection for those seeking abortion care in Seattle. The bill, a walk-on sponsored by Councilmember Kshama Sawant, passed with unanimous support. However, the vote didn't go through without tension.
SEATTLE, WA
herecomestheguide.com

8 Affordable Tacoma Wedding Venues

Dreaming of a stylish Tacoma wedding that won’t break the bank? Then you're going to love this list of gorgeous spaces that are easy on the eyes— and the budget! From a charming Craftsman-style lodge to an industrial-chic space near the museum district, these pretty places provide a stunning stage for your celebration without blowing your budget.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bill collectors are calling, but she already paid

For Judith Camann, paying her medical bill became another pain, when a series of billing mixups and miscommunication ended up in a lawsuit. Camann was treated twice last year at St. Anne’s Hospital in Burien. She received a $765 bill from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Pennsylvania, asking her to send a check to an address for Franciscan Health System in California.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlechannel.org

Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home

The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy