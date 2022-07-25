NO. 22-4-01427-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner on August 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP22-066) submitted by Peter Braun, which proposes to construct an accessory dwelling unit at 5108 N Winnifred Street, Ruston, WA 98407. The public hearing will be held virtually. Please visit www.rustonwa.org for meeting information. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials, including the proposed site plan, you will find them online at www.rustonwa.org in the public notice section of the City’s website for application number “CUP22-066”.

RUSTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO