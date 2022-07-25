ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, July 25th 2022

By Randy Bushover
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

The AAA reports that a gallon of gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region costs $4.58. That's down a dime from last week's price and down 29 cents from the cost one month ago.

As part of a statewide funding pot of $75 million, BestSelf Behavioral Health will get $8.67 million over five years. Business First notes that BestSelf, which serves a five-county region, will receive $1.67 million for start-up costs plus annual operational funds of $1.4 million to create a 24-hour intensive crisis stabilization center. The center would help children and adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis. In addition, 43 new jobs would be created.

Business First also reporting the Green Organization has filed a legal notice with the state to incorporate the Green Luxury Apartments LLC as developer of a $40 million project that proposes to develop a 162-unit Amherst apartment complex. Prior to any construction on the 22-acre parcel on Millersport Highway near North French Road, reviews will be done by the DEC, Amherst Planning Board and Amherst Town Board.

Buffalo, NY
